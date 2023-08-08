Watch: The Dream Team's best sequence of plays en route to the Gold Medal as they beat Croatia exactly 31 years ago

During the 1992 Olympics, the Dream Team took the world by storm. To this day, it is still viewed as the greatest basketball team ever assembled.

Led by names like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the Dream Team's roster was loaded with 11 future NBA Hall of Famers. This collection of talent was a big milestone for Team USA basketball as it was the first time they were allowed to have pro players suit up for the Olympic games.

With that much star talent, Team USA ran through the competition on their way to gold. The games but not have been close, but the NBA stars had countless highlight moments.

pic.twitter.com/zcCT1YYqPe Team USA aka the "Dream Team" beat Croatia to capture the gold medal in Barcelona on this day in 1992 🏅11 Hall of Famers0 lossesWon with an average of 44 pointsNEVER called a timeout

The closest this group ever came to losing in the summer games was against Croatia in the gold medal game. However, it is far from considered a near loss. Team USA ended up winning the game by a final score of 117-85.

Because of how dominant the team was, they were later inducted into the U.S. Olympic, FIBA and basketball hall of fame.

Who were the memebers of "the Dream Team?"

When the Dream Team was being put together, Team USA sarted going after all the top stars in the NBA at the time. Since it was near the end of their careers, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson were granted the title of co-captians.

After these two, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the next big names to join the fray. The duo was fresh off winning their second title together with the Chicago Bulls.

Team USA cotinued to add star after star moving forward. Other notable names on the squad included Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson and Clyde Drexler.

One note that is worth pointing out is that this dominant team was almost better. Since NBA players took up most of the roster, Team USA wanted to add one college player. They ended up going with Duke star Christian Laettner, but the spot almost went to Shaquille O'Neal.

Over 30 years later, no roster has come close to being compared to this one. It could very well go down as not only the best basketball team but the greatest sports team of all time.

