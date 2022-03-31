Watch: Things get chippy between Draymond Green and Jae Crowder after Warriors' loss to Suns, Devin Booker intervenes

The Golden State Warriors lost a close one to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The Warriors put up a solid display against the league's best team, but couldn't stop the Suns from ultimately pulling off a four-point victory (107-103) at Chase Center. The defeat meant that the Warriors have now dropped six of their last seven games since Steph Curry injured his left foot in a game against the Boston Celtics on March 16.

The Warriors are the only team to have beaten the Suns twice this season. They once again put up a most spirited display against a championship-contending Phoenix Suns outfit. The matchup was so intense that the competitive vibe spilled over after the final buzzer sounded, with Draymond Green and Jae Crowder exchanging words before heading into the changing room.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond had a few words for Jae Crowder following the Dubs' loss Draymond had a few words for Jae Crowder following the Dubs' loss 👀 https://t.co/Vc7FsHPktD

The exchange after the game was only an aftermath of the constant jawing between the two players throughout the fourth quarter. Crowder even fouled Draymond on the head at the 2:24 mark, which led to the Golden State Warriors' power forward finishing the three-point play.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Draymond went down hard after a layup but stayed in the game Draymond went down hard after a layup but stayed in the game https://t.co/n7CLCaiF05

The chippy atmosphere between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns wasn't restricted to just the banter involving Draymond and Crowder. Jordan Poole also got into it with Chris Paul. Poole, who had a season-high 38 points to go with his nine rebounds and seven assists on 50.0% shooting, told the media about his exchange with Paul:

"It’s a playoff atmosphere and you can’t back down from anything...If somebody's got something to say, I'll probably say something back."

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Poole on talking smack with CP3: "If somebody's got something to say, I'll probably say something back" Poole on talking smack with CP3: "If somebody's got something to say, I'll probably say something back" https://t.co/W862vuQsxf

Golden State Warriors now drop to fourth spot in Western Conference standings

Their recent poor run has seen the Golden State Warriors slide to the fourth position in the Western Conference standings. Although they have the identical same record (48-29) as the Dallas Mavericks, the Mavericks hold the tie-breaker against the Warriors and have hence leapt past them into third position.

The Warriors now have five games left to play this season, with three of those matchups being played on the road. They would not want to slide any further since that would mean giving up home court advantage for the entire duration of the 2022 Playoffs. Instead, if they can pull off a winning run to conclude their regular season campaign, they may just be able to nick the third seed back from the Mavericks.

