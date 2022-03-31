×
"Trending in a good direction" - Steve Kerr gives the latest on Steph Curry's recovery from a foot injury

The Golden State Warriors are 1-6 since Steph Curry's foot injury on March 16
Akshay Manwani
Modified Mar 31, 2022 12:21 PM IST
News

The Golden State Warriors need Steph Curry back at the earliest. And there was some reason to cheer as Dubs head coach Steve Kerr shared an important update about the 34-year-old's status as the latter recovers from a foot injury. Kerr told the media before the Warriors took on the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night that Curry was on the path to recovery. Kerr remarked that although Curry wasn't doing on-court stuff, he was:

"Trending in a good direction."
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry isn’t doing on-court stuff yet, but he’s “trending in a good direction.”

Steph Curry injured his foot two weeks ago during a game against the Boston Celtics on March 16. The injury occurred as a result of Celtics player Marcus Smart diving for a loose ball, but ended up crashing into Curry's left foot. Fortunately for the Golden State Warriors, Curry suffered no significant injury, but was diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his left foot due to the play

Steph was limping and headed to the locker room after an awkward loose ball exchange with Marcus Smart (via @NBCSWarriors)https://t.co/UCcPBYBRZZ

Golden State Warriors fans were most upset with Smart for his role in injuring their superstar point guard. Curry for his part, though, did not think that Smart's intentions were "malicious" or "dirty." He said:

“He didn't try to hurt me. There's a certain way that he plays that I don't think many other people would have made the play that he did, but I don’t think it was malicious or dirty or trying to hurt me. It was just kind of a tough situation, like I said, just the way that he plays. There's conversation just around, 'should he or or should he not have', but it wasn't like he looked at me and, 'I'm trying to hurt that dude.' It's basketball.”
“I don’t think it was malicious or dirty or that he was trying to hurt me.”Steph Curry on Marcus Smart play where he was injured https://t.co/2lyHcU0r0Q

Golden State Warriors lose sixth game since Steph Curry's injury

With Steph Curry sidelined since the game against the Celtics, the Golden State Warriors have been in a downward spiral. They have now lost six of their seven games since Curry's injury. The Warriors' latest loss came against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The Dubs lost 103-107 at the Chase Center, with Curry watching his team from the stands.

The @Suns won a hard fought battle in The Bay led by Devin Booker! #ValleyProud Devin Booker: 22 PTS, 5 REBChris Paul: 15 PTS, 8 AST Deandre Ayton: 16 PTS, 16 REBJordan Poole: 38 PTS (career high), 9 REB, 7 AST, 7 3PM https://t.co/fFtFzVTzKK
The Warriors' defeat on Wednesday saw them slide to the fourth spot, below the Dallas Mavericks, in the Western Conference standings. They now have five games left to play this season, with three of those matchups being played on the road. The good thing for the Dubs is that all their remaining opponents, all from the Western Conference, are ranked below them in the standings.

