Watch: "This is my baby, my motivation right here" - Ja Morant dedicates his first 50-point game to his daughter, gives the post-game interview while holding her

Following the Memphis Grizzlies' win against the San Antonio Spurs, Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant celebrated a career-night with his daughter in attendance.

Morant shared his thoughts on having his daughter present at the game and how much it meant to him in his postgame interview while carrying her in his arms. He said:

"This is my baby, my motivation right here. Only right to make history on a night she's here to watch me."

Kaari Jaidyn Morant was born in 2019, which happens to be Ja Morant's rookie season. The Grizzlies superstar has shown himself to be a doting father and shares a close relationship with his daughter.

Morant recorded a career-high 52 point performance in the win against the Spurs last night and dedicated this display to his daughter. His incredible display helped the Grizzlies record their second consecutive win and improve to a 43-20 record.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter



Deep three

Poster dunk

Wild buzzer-beater

Franchise-record 52 Pts Ja Morant did this all in one gameDeep threePoster dunkWild buzzer-beaterFranchise-record 52 Pts Ja Morant did this all in one game 😳✅ Deep three✅ Poster dunk✅ Wild buzzer-beater✅ Franchise-record 52 Pts https://t.co/y6mRvjTb0X

With only one game separating them from the second seed in the West, the Grizzlies are now within touching distance of the Golden State Warriors.

Ja Morant ushers in a new era with the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant celebrates a play from the Memphis bench

Ja Morant was viewed as an extremely talented player even before he was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies. However, his impact this season has put him among the ranks of the best in the league.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport There's no words for Ja Morant at this point. Unreal. There's no words for Ja Morant at this point. Unreal. https://t.co/JgdalqABjB

The 22-year-old has taken up the mantle as the leader of this young and energetic Memphis team, taking them to a 43-20 record and the third seed in the East.

Morant represents Memphis' "grit and grind" mentality, but has added his personal flair to it and is one of the most exciting players to watch on the open floor. Showcasing his unreal athleticism, the former Rookie of the Year practically floats his way to the rim every time he takes off.

Ja Morant is a lot more than just a freak athlete. His extremely refined skillset allows him to create shots off the dribble, slice and dice his way through defenses and even create open looks for his teammates.

Morant has been paired alongside other talented young players such as Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. in Memphis. He finds himself additionally surrounded by battle-hardened veterans such as Kyle Anderson and Steven Adams.

The Memphis Grizzlies are definitely a solid playoff team, if not contenders for the title. Considering that they saw a first-round exit in the playoffs as the eighth seed last season, Memphis has seen tremendous growth in a very short span of time.

Morant is a large reason for this and his performances this season have been nothing short of spectacular. Earning his first All-Star starter selection as well, the 22-year old is averaging 27.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game with the Grizzlies.

He has carved out a new path for this young Memphis team and finds himself at the forefront of a new era for the Memphis Grizzlies. With the potential to lead them to multiple playoff appearances, Morant will be one of the most interesting players to follow going forward.

