Watch: Throwback to the late Betty White slapping Shaquille O'Neal as the latter jokingly proposed to her on camera

Betty White and Shaquille O'Neal, one of the unlikeliest pairs to hit the screen, also delivered one of the funniest videos ever recorded. The uber-popular The Golden Girls actress and the NBA legend collaborated for ChildHelp’s PSA advertisement. Outside of that official filming came another, even more hilarious, impromptu skit.

Shaquille O'Neal and Betty White had more than a 40-year gap, but the chemistry was just spot on. The iconic duo came out with a scripted but nevertheless heartwarming comical act. The 39-year old Shaq proposed to White, who was then 80 years young.

The octogenarian did to Shaquille O'Neal what his NBA opponents generally felt like doing against O'Neal's dominating game.

The Emmy-award-winning actress disgustingly gave Shaq one of the most unexpected results he has ever experienced in his life. She capped it off with a heartfelt:

“You’re too old for me!”

The hilarious and iconic scene takes on even more meaning with Betty White recently passing away. She would have turned 100 on January 17. Shaquille O'Neal reportedly adores the ever-jovial Betty White. He must be heartbroken to hear the news.

Before the make-up comedic act, the Big Diesel and the longest-tenured television actress perfected an awareness campaign for ChildHelp. The advertisement was produced to bring into mainstream consciousness the need to be aware and provide help for abused children.

The ad, which featured White as head coach of ChildHelp, showed the NBA legend as a lowly substitute looking for significant minutes. Not only did they nail their roles, but they also brought a real presence behind their roles.

Both Shaquille O’Neal and Betty White were known to be big-time supporters of children’s charities. Shaq himself has been involved with annual gift-giving courtesy of the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation since 1992.

Shaquille O'Neal keeps up with his pledge to help underprivileged children

Shaquille O'Neal and Notables are collaborating, through Shaq's NFTs, to give back to the comunity. [Photo: CoinDesk]

The gentle giant is a true Santa Claus in real life. To fulfill his mother’s deeply-felt wish of helping needy children, Shaquille O’Neal started his namesake foundation. Part of his foundation is the annual Shaq-A-Claus event that has become one of the biggest reasons children anticipate Christmas.

This season alone, the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation in partnership with Notables, gathered at least $1,000.000 for charity. In addition to Shaq-A-Claus, the generated amount will be dedicated to communities that need the most help.

Betty White would have given Shaquille O’Neal a rewarding hug rather than a slap, knowing that her co-star years ago is a genuine gift to children.

