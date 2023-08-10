Watch: Tony Parker shows off Thierry Henry dancing ahead of his Hall of Fame enshrinement

Thierry Henry is having a blast at Tony Parker's party before he gets immortalized into the Basketball Hall of Fame by showing off his dance moves. Parker's fellow Frenchman danced as they partied in the pool with some of the former NBA star's friends and family.

The two have remained close friends and have supported each other's careers through the years. This explains Henry's energy before Parker's enshrinement into the Hall of Fame. The former soccer star didn't shy away as he went all out with his dance moves.

Henry was unbothered in dancing in front of Parker, who gladly took a video to document the moment. The former San Antonio Spurs star didn't hesitate in posting on social media so his followers can get a chance to see Thierry celebrate.

The four-time NBA champion will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Thierry Henry and Tony Parker have always been close friends

Tony Parker, left, talks with Thierry Henry.

Despite playing different sports during their professional athletic careers, Tony Parker and Thierry Henry have maintained a great relationship as friends. While they are both French, the two stars have expressed their respect and admiration for each other.

In 2017, Parker suffered a quadriceps tendon injury and had to take some time off from basketball to allow his body to recover. The six-time All-Star shared how much he appreciated the support of everyone, especially Henry's.

"He’s like a big brother, one of my best friends," Parker said. "It’s great to have a friend who experienced the same stuff as you and supports you. Throughout my career, he’s always been there for me.

"When I got hurt, he came to see me three days after. He took a plane and came to support me right after my surgery. It’s pretty nice to have friends like that."

Henry also sees Parker as a great athlete and shared how much he respects his friend.

"He’s done so much (for French basketball) that you can’t even imagine," Henry said. "Before, it was like, ‘Can we just get a French guy drafted?’ Now, we are talking about a guy who is a future Hall of Famer. They are going to retire his jersey (in San Antonio). Four rings. … This is just a joke, really.

"When I say it, it doesn’t sound right. In France, it’s normal now. There are French guys in the NBA. Well done, Tony."

