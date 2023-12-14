Watch: Trae Young casually knocks a logo 3 against Raptors

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are in Toronto to take on the Raptors on Wednesday night. The Hawks are trying to snap a four-game losing streak starting the first of a three-game road swing. “Ice Trae” has been playing well during their recent funk but he just has not gotten consistent support from his teammates. If they get their acts together, they will have a good chance of beating the Raptors who have also lost their last four games.

Atlanta got off to a fast start, leading Toronto 39-31 in the first quarter. The Hawks had the momentum early in the second quarter. They also wanted to keep their foot on the gas for as long as possible. Barely three minutes into the second period, the superstar point guard did this:

Expand Tweet

Trae Young was a few feet behind the three-point line when he launched the deep shot. Toronto Raptors guard OG Anunoby desperately lunged to contest but he was a little too far to even bother Young. The shot gave the Hawks a 50-38 lead.

“Ice Trae” finished the first half with 20 points on 8-14 shooting, including 3-5 from behind the arc. The shifty playmaker added 10 assists. Atlanta will be desperate to get the same type of performance from him for a chance to win the game.

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks are in for a fight

After the Atlanta Hawks’ 39-31 first-quarter advantage, the Toronto Raptors stepped up their play. They outscored their opponents 33-27 to grab a slim 66-64 lead before the halftime break. Toronto took Atlanta’s best punches early on and started to throw some of their own.

As hot as Trae Young was in the first half, Pascal Siakam was even hotter. The Raptors’ versatile forward had 24 points, four rebounds and one assist. He was the biggest reason for Toronto’s fightback in the second quarter.

Expand Tweet

Scottie Anunoby and Scottie Barnes also raised their level of play. The two combined for 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. The Raptors have played with more energy, hustle and a sense of urgency compared to their last three games. They’re desperate to stop their losing skid and extend Atlanta’s slump.

Trae Young got early support from Clint Capela and Dejounte Murray. The two have to do more to help Young carry the team. In a battle of slumping teams, the Raptors and the Hawks are likely to be in a seesaw battle throughout the game before the outcome is decided.