WATCH: Trey Murphy and Cam Jordan turn heads with girls at nightclub

New Orleans Pelicans star, Trey Murphy, and Saints DE Cam Jordan turned heads after they were spotted with girls entering a nightclub. On Sunday, internet personality Dov Kleiman posted footage of Murphy and Jordan arriving at a nightclub with a group of women. He posted the video on X, saying:

“Saints DE Cam Jordan and Trey Murphy arrived at a club to party last night. What do you notice?”

The Memphis Grizzlies drafted Trey Murphy with the 17th pick of the 2021 draft. But, they traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans on draft day. His rookie season was quite forgettable, with Murphy averaging 5.4 points through 62 games. He made a huge jump during his sophomore season, recording 14.5 points per game.

He has continued his development well into his fourth year and was having quite a season for the New Orleans Pelicans before he picked up a season-ending shoulder injury. Murphy made 53 appearances, recording 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 45% from the field.

Murphy’s recovery seems to be going fine, with videos on social media showing that he’s out and about. Hopefully, the 24-year-old can maintain his level of play when he returns to the court next season. It is yet to be seen whether Murphy will be available to start the 2025-26 season or not.

Trey Murphy III’s emergence was the silver lining to a disappointing season for the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans finished their season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference, a massive step back from last season’s finish as the eighth seed. The team went through many struggles, including Dejounte Murray’s torn ACL and Zion Williamson’s knee injuries. But, Trey Murphy III is proving to be the Pelicans’ silver lining.

The 24-year-old had the best of his four-year career this season before a shoulder injury took him out in March. At 6-foot-8, Murphy is a unicorn guard and has taken a massive step forward this season. If he continues to develop at this rate, the Pelicans will have a real gem on their hands.

