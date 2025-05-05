  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WATCH: Trey Murphy and Cam Jordan turn heads with girls at nightclub

WATCH: Trey Murphy and Cam Jordan turn heads with girls at nightclub

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 05, 2025 15:43 GMT
Cam Jordan and Trey Murphy turn heads after showing upto night club with a bus full of girls
WATCH: Trey Murphy and Cam Jordan turn heads with girls at nightclub (Credits: Imagn)

New Orleans Pelicans star, Trey Murphy, and Saints DE Cam Jordan turned heads after they were spotted with girls entering a nightclub. On Sunday, internet personality Dov Kleiman posted footage of Murphy and Jordan arriving at a nightclub with a group of women. He posted the video on X, saying:

Ad
“Saints DE Cam Jordan and Trey Murphy arrived at a club to party last night. What do you notice?”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Memphis Grizzlies drafted Trey Murphy with the 17th pick of the 2021 draft. But, they traded him to the New Orleans Pelicans on draft day. His rookie season was quite forgettable, with Murphy averaging 5.4 points through 62 games. He made a huge jump during his sophomore season, recording 14.5 points per game.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

He has continued his development well into his fourth year and was having quite a season for the New Orleans Pelicans before he picked up a season-ending shoulder injury. Murphy made 53 appearances, recording 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game, while shooting 45% from the field.

Ad

Murphy’s recovery seems to be going fine, with videos on social media showing that he’s out and about. Hopefully, the 24-year-old can maintain his level of play when he returns to the court next season. It is yet to be seen whether Murphy will be available to start the 2025-26 season or not.

Trey Murphy III’s emergence was the silver lining to a disappointing season for the New Orleans Pelicans

Ad

The Pelicans finished their season as the 14th seed in the Western Conference, a massive step back from last season’s finish as the eighth seed. The team went through many struggles, including Dejounte Murray’s torn ACL and Zion Williamson’s knee injuries. But, Trey Murphy III is proving to be the Pelicans’ silver lining.

The 24-year-old had the best of his four-year career this season before a shoulder injury took him out in March. At 6-foot-8, Murphy is a unicorn guard and has taken a massive step forward this season. If he continues to develop at this rate, the Pelicans will have a real gem on their hands.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications