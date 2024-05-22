WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton drills unreal clutch half-court three vs Celtics

Indiana Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton knocked down a long three-pointer with seconds left before the halftime buzzer against the Boston Celtics. Game 1 between the Pacers and Celtics is underway and Haliburton is leading the team as they look to win on the road.

To end the second quarter, Haliburton knocked down a long three-pointer to tie the score and give his team momentum as they plan for the second half. Watch the video below to see the star guard knock down the shot.

The first two quarters have ended with both teams scoring 64 apiece. The Pacers have executed their high-octane offense to make the Celtics work hard on the defensive end. However, Boston isn't backing down easily as they match the opposing team with a high-scoring first half as well.

The leading scorer for the Pacers is Myles Turner, who's already scored 18 points after the first two quarters. Indiana is capitalizing on Boston not having 7-foot-3 big man Kristaps Porzingis in the game. Haliburton, on the other hand, has scored 11 points and dished out four assists.

The Pacers are looking to get a win while they own the road to prevent the Celtics from gaining momentum.

Former Warriors executive has high praise for Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has silenced the haters with their Game 7 win against the New York Knicks during the Eastern Conference semifinals. Haliburton and the team have enough momentum coming into the conference finals but they're still not talked about much by most analysts.

Former general manager for the Golden State Warriors, Bob Myers, thinks otherwise. Myers believes that Haliburton and the Pacers deserve to be complimented for the incredible postseason run they're having. During an episode of ESPN's NBA Countdown, he spoke highly of the two-time All-Star.

"Tyrese Haliburton, it's not just how good he is, it's how good a leader he is," Myers said. "All that stuff permeates theoughout their whole team and organization."

The Pacers traded for Haliburton during the middle of the 2021-22 season from the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he's developed his game and turned the franchise around. He earned his first All-Star game selection the following season where he averaged 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists.

This season, he was named an All-Star for a second time and has done well in leading the team. Hali averaged 20.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 10.9 assists in 68 games. He led the league in assists per game and totals.

The Pacers are considered the underdogs of the series but Haliburton is focused on leading the team past the conference finals.

