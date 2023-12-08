Watch: Tyrese Haliburton mocks Damian Lillard's celebration after sending Bucks packing from Las Vegas

Tyrese Haliburton showed that it was the Indiana Pacers’ time to take center stage when he led the team to the final of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Thursday with a 128-119 semifinal victory over the favored Milwaukee Bucks.

And while they up wrapped the victory, the Pacers All-Star made sure to highlight it, doing Bucks guard Damian Lillard’s “What time it is?” celebration after he drained a huge triple late in the contest to put the game away.

The victory was a continuation of the impressive play of the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament that has seen them sweep their East Group A assignments before knocking out the tournament favorites, the Boston Celtics, in the quarterfinals to book a showdown with the Bucks in the final four.

As has been the case all tournament long, Tyrese Haliburton was at the forefront of Indiana’s conquest of Milwaukee in the semifinals.

The former Iowa State standout finished with 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds. Apart from the huge numbers, he was a calming presence on the court just as the Bucks were trying to make a move and get the win.

Center Myles Turner also stepped up with 26 points and 10 rebounds.

The Pacers now await the winner of the Western Conference semifinal clash between the LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans set for later on Thursday.

Tyrese Haliburton makes strong case as NBA In-Season Tournament MVP

With the steady and impressive manner he has been leading the Indiana Pacers in the NBA In-Season Tournament, Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as a strong contender as MVP of the tournament.

He further punctuated that with another stellar performance in their gutsy 128-119 semifinal victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Tyrese Haliburton was all around once again with 27 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds in 36 minutes while providing big plays after big plays down the stretch.

Heading into the game, the fourth-year guard was on a roll, posting numbers of 28 points, 5.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 1.6 steals and an efficient 50.5% shooting clip.

Haliburton’s big-game ways have seen the Pacers will their way as certified contenders in In-Season play, bettering teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers in group play and tournament favorites Boston Celtics and Bucks in the knockout phase.

Among those considered for In-Season MVP apart from Haliburton are LeBron James (LA Lakers), Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) and Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans).