Watch: Tyrese Maxey emulates new All-Star teammate James Harden’s moves as the latter gives his seal of approval by celebrating it from the sidelines 

James Harden appears to be getting along well with his new Philadelphia 76ers teammates. The 32-year-old seems to have already begun mentoring fellow backcourt partner Tyrese Maxey.

During the Philadelphia 76ers' 123-120 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Maxey impressed Harden by emulating some of his moves on offense. The former Houston Rockets star also gave the youngster his seal of approval after he scored two tough buckets, a step-back three and an and-1 layup.

Here's a video of the same uploaded by the Philadelphia 76ers on Instagram:

"Thank you! Thank you!" yelled Harden following Maxey's and-1 layup.

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline, with Ben Simmons, Andre Drummond and Seth Curry heading the other way.

Harden is currently rehabilitating from a hamstring injury and is expected to make his debut for the Sixers in their first game back from the All-Star break.

Will James Harden finally win a championship this season?

James Harden's trade to the Philadelphia 76ers has evened out the odds among the top Eastern Conference favorites to make the NBA Finals by a significant margin. His pairing with Joel Embiid could be one of the most lethal partnerships in the NBA.

The 2018 NBA MVP has always considered the Philadelphia 76ers to be his first-choice destination if he were to ever move from Houston. However, he ended up with the Brooklyn Nets instead and failed to win a championship ring, despite pairing up alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Harden reportedly had a fallout with his co-stars in Brooklyn, leading to his move to Philadelphia. His fit with the 76ers looks much better, though, and some would argue that he has a better shot at winning the title with his new team.

Joel Embiid has been playing at an MVP-caliber level, while stars like Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle have also been in stellar form.

The Philadelphia 76ers are a well-balanced team coached by Doc Rivers, one of the most experienced head coaches in the NBA right now. James Harden has always had pressure to add a championship trophy to his cabinet, but it looks like he could have a real chance this time.

