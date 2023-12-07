Watch: Tyrese Maxey sinks absurd halfcourt shot to beat the buzzer

Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers are on the road battling the Washington Wizards. Philadelphia are heavy favorites to hand the host team its 12th loss in 13 games. Besides Maxey, the Wizards will also have to contain reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid who has returned following a two-game absence. Maxey and Embiid are also hoping to end Philly’s recent slide.

Early in the first half, the cat-quick point guard caused problems for the Wizards. He seemingly got into the lane at will to feed his teammates or to score. The Sixers are a different team when he matches Embiid’s aggressiveness.

Just a few seconds before the halftime break, he did this to the Washington Wizards:

Wizards shooting guard Jordan Poole likely wanted to have the last shot. But, Patrick Beverley anticipated his move and managed to slap the ball away from him. Nic Batum scooped up the loose ball before flinging it to the streaking Tyrese Maxey who nailed the halfcourt buzzer-beater.

Maxey’s shot made the halftime score 62-60 after the first half. Washington is playing quite well, desperate to get a win and stop their embarrassing slump. The Sixers have needed every bucket from everyone to keep in step with the Wizards.

Tyrese Maxey is struggling from deep

Opponents don’t want Tyrese Maxey to drive into the paint and cause panic. When he can attack the rim at will, defenders are forced into tough situations that Joel Embiid can mostly take advantage of. Tonight, the Washington Wizards have made in-game adjustments. They’ve decided to pack the paint every time he attempts to drive.

The strategy has forced the leading Most Improved Player of the Year contender to take outside shots. He has already missed a few mid-range shots and is only 1-5 from behind the arc. Maxey hasn’t scored yet in the fourth quarter as the 76ers and the Wizards are engaged in a tight battle.

Fortunately for the Philadelphia 76ers, “The Process” has been on target. He now scored 43 points, hitting 17-25 shots. The MVP also has 12 rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block. Philly will need everything it can get from their two superstars.

With 2:31 left in the fourth quarter, the Sixers are clinging to a 122-116 lead. Perhaps Tyrese Maxey will make a big play to help his team earn a win on the road.