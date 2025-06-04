WATCH: Victor Wembanyama caught on security camera shooting hoops with teenager amid DVT recovery

Victor Wembanyama showed off his great recovery from DVT in a casual hooping session with a teenager on a security camera. On Tuesday, Full Court Pass shared a video featuring a brief interview with the teenager who was seen playing basketball with Wemby.

The teenager revealed his name to be Miller and recalled the whole incident during the interview, giving fans an insight into the Spurs superstar's fun-loving and humble nature.

He revealed that he was shooting the ball by himself when Victor Wembanyama walked up to him. The Spurs star asked the boy for his name and proceeded to introduce himself before inviting him for a game of H.O.R.S.E basketball.

The video showed Wemby and Miller playing the game as they took turns shooting the ball one after the other. The teenager revealed that Wemby was accompanied by two women, one of whom he assumed to be the Spurs star's mother.

Miller revealed that the 2025 All-Star started the game with a few mid-range shots before winning the round with a left-handed 3-pointer. Lastly, the teenager revealed that despite having the ability to dunk, the Spurs star restrained and played casually to just have fun.

The SA Spurs were dealt a huge blow in February when Victor Wembanyama was diagnosed with DVT in his right shoulder. The illness forced the All-Star to be sidelined for the rest of the season, which impacted the Spurs' season.

The Spurs had a decent start to their season, with four wins in their first 10 games and were a mid-table team midway through the season. However, after Wemby departed for the season, they fell off hard and finished 13th, failing to make the even the play-in tournament.

However, this random Victor Wembanyama spotting is a bearer of good news, which indicates a healthy recovery for the Spurs star and a chance for a strong comeback next season.

Victor Wembanyama joined Rudy Gobert in headlining France's preliminary team from 2025 to 2028

On Tuesday, the French Basketball Federation announced their preliminary roster for the EuroBasket 2025, which is expected to be mostly the same until the Olympics 2028. Victor Wembanyama headlines the roster alongside four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

The French Men's National Basketball team came close to pulling off a big upset during the 2024 Paris Olympics. They went neck-to-neck against the USA Men's National Basketball Team and gave them tough competition.

However, a 24-point performance by Steph Curry helped the USA win 98-87. France is looking to strengthen their position in international basketball, and having Victor Wembanyama on their roster is a must.

Other notable names on the announced roster include Ousmane Dieng, Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr and Guerschon Yabusele.

