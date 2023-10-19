Watch: Victor Wembanyama embarrasses Reggie Bullock with nutmeg during Spurs vs Rockets game

Victor Wembanyama has demonstrated his NBA-ready potential this preseason, with his exceptional skill set complementing his one-of-a-kind physical stature. In a highlight play on Wednesday night, he even displayed his dribbling skills.

The 7-foot-4 unicorn dribbled the ball through new Houston Rockets swingman Reggie Bullock's legs in a rare nutmeg move for a player of his stature as he made his way to the basket.

Although the play didn't lead to a field goal as Charles Bassey was fouled in his attempt, it elicited "wows" from fans who were astonished by the dribbling skills displayed by a player of his size, challenging the expectations of a big man's on-court skills.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Fans marveled at Wembanyama's nutmeg play, calling him unfairly good.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This play is not only amazing, but it also highlights Wembanyama's versatility as a positionless player with his guard skills and lengthy stature.

Gregg Popovich praises Victor Wembanyama’s skills

Even after 27 years of coaching, Gregg Popovich continues to be in awe of players who exhibit extraordinary abilities, much like Victor Wembanyama.

Popovich recently remarked on how unguardable Wembanyama is, saying he utilized just one play and still managed to score over 23 points in the San Antonio Spurs’ 120-104 preseason victory over the Miami Heat on Friday.

“I called one play for him all night, and I think he got over 20,” Popovich said. “He just did that because he's a good basketball player and he understands how to play.”

Expand Tweet

Against the Heat, Wembanyama had an efficient outing, making 10 of his 15 shots. This followed his preseason debut where he scored 20 points in the team's narrow 122-121 loss to the OKC Thunder on Monday.

Popovich also recently said he would not speak negatively about Wembanyama or any of his players.

“I don't talk bad about my players,” Popovich said after he was asked about the rookie’s flaws.

Popovich signed a new five-year contract with the Spurs during the offseason, securing his tenure in San Antonio until the 2027-2028 season. This historic deal, surpassing any previous coach's contract, will see him earn over $80 million.

At 74 years old, Popovich has held the position of head coach for the Spurs since 1996, overseeing the careers of legendary big men like David Robinson and Tim Duncan and winning five championships in the process.

Now, he has the opportunity to shape Wembanyama into a transformative figure in the realm of big men in basketball.