WATCH: Victor Wembanyama issued absurd tech for accidentally bouncing the ball

Victor Wembanyama received the first technical foul of his NBA career during the San Antonio Spurs NBA In-Season game vs. the OKC Thunder on the road. Wembanyama was visibly frustrated with himself after missing a block attempt on Josh Giddey's layup.

The 7'4" star center has consistently been able to swat such attempts, which led to his vexation. Wembanyama accidentally bounced the ball after that possession. The official instantly issued the former No. 1 pick a tech for that, which wasn't warranted as he didn't taunt anyone. However, he couldn't escape the referee's whistle. Here's the clip from 'X' user Alex:

Wembanyama didn't realize how hard he bounced the ball as it launched well above 20 feet in the air. He tried to bring it down immediately, but it slipped out of his hands. Wemby smirked as he knew his first career tech was incoming, with the whistleblowing in a second. He apologized to the ref instantly.

Victor Wembanyama squares off against ROY rival Chet Holmgren in epic NBA In-Season tournament clash

Tuesday's NBA In-Season Tournament schedule has several intriguing games lined up. The San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder game was the one that was probably marked by many on their calendars, though. That's because of the epic clash between the NBA's budding rivals and ROY candidates Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren.

The young unicorns are expected to form the league's newest iconic rivalry over the next few years. Their first official NBA game is off to a slow start. Both stars have struggled in the opening half offensively. Fans would've also enjoyed seeing them guard each other more frequently. There have been minimal possessions where they were going one-on-one.

Chet's Thunder lead the contest with a 58-48 lead. Holmgren has tallied only five points, three rebounds and three assists on two-of-six shooting. Meanwhile, Wembanyama has eight points and eight rebounds but on four-of-11 shooting.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has recorded 15 points thus far, while Devin Vassell has been the Spurs' best bet with 11 points. Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama have different defensive assignments for now but that could change as the game progresses, especially if it's a close game.