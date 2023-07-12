Watch: Victor Wembanyama makes a French fan's day with sweet gesture

San Antonio Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama has already been shut down for the remainder of NBA Summer League after just two games. However, he was still in attendance to cheer on his team during their 96-85 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

During the game, a young fan could be seen holding up a sign that read, “Wemby, can you sign my basketball?” in French. The 19-year-old French big man then made sure to fulfill the fan's request by having someone bring him their basketball to sign.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

So wholesome 🫶 This young fan had a sign in French that read, "Wemby, can you sign my basketball?" and he didSo wholesome 🫶 This young fan had a sign in French that read, "Wemby, can you sign my basketball?" and he did ❤️💙So wholesome 🫶 https://t.co/XuoGGrcOXn

Victor Wembanyama looking forward to focusing on improving his game this offseason

San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama may have only appeared in two NBA Summer League games before being shut down. However, it was still an eventful couple of days for the French phenom.

Wembanyama looked extremely rusty in his debut game. He finished with just nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, five blocks and one 3-pointer on 2-for-13 shooting (15.4%) against the Charlotte Hornets.

However, he followed that up with a dominant performance against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Frenchman finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and two 3-pointers on 9-for-14 shooting (64.3%).

After Game 2, Wembanyama was asked whether he would continue to play in Summer League. The big man said that it wasn’t up to him and that he would do whatever San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich asked of him:

“I know I got to talk with Pop,” Wembanyama said.

“I’m going to listen to what he’s going to say, but I’m ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100%.”

Wembanyama added that he is looking forward to taking a break from the constant media attention that he has been receiving as of late. The teenager said that he can now focus on improving his game this offseason:

“Like, this past month, I think basketball wasn’t even 50% of my schedule,” Wembanyama said.

“I can’t stand it. I know it’s a special moment in my life, but I’m just glad it’s over, honestly. I just want to hoop, work out and lift.”

Over two Summer League games, Wembanyama averaged 18.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 4.0 blocks and 1.5 3-pointers per game on 40.7% shooting.

