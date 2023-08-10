Watch: Victor Wembanyama reacts to his NBA 2K24 rating

Victor Wembanyama is expected to not only take the NBA by storm this season but also the digital hardcourt in NBA 2K24. Given his unique blend of guard skills, big man dominance and height that simply can't be matched, Wembanyama is expected to be a matchup nightmare.

Thanks to his ballhandling abilities and pull-up jump shot, many are expecting Wembanyama to be 'OP' (overpowered) when it comes to NBA 2K24. Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the game in September, the No. 1 draft pick revealed his rating during a recent video that has gone viral.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While the video doesn't disclose specific ratings of all of Victor Wembanyama's skills, it's clear that he'll be one of the best forwards in the game. In addition to the fact that he'll likely be the highest-rated rookie, Wembanyama's 84 overall could see him rank as one of the 10 power forwards in the game.

2023 NBA Draft

Looking at the top 10 power forwards in NBA 2K23, will Victor Wembanyama crack the top 10 in NBA 2K24?

Currently, with the release of NBA 2K24 just a month out, fans are clamoring for news regarding player overall ratings. Although there have been a number of confirmed overall ratings, including Devin Booker's 94 overall, let's take a look at how Wembanyama could stack up.

Last year, nine power forwards started the game with 84 or higher overalls: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Pascal Siakam, Domantas Sabonis, Zion Williamson, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Antetokounmpo, Durant, Tatum and Davis are all above a 90 overall, the remainder of the power forward ratings remain a mystery.

2023 NBA Summer League - San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers

Throughout the course of the season, the NBA 2K team will deploy ratings adjusters to watch games and make the appropriate changes to overall grades. Given that, we could see Victor Wembanyama's 84 overall either improve or decline, depending on his play.

Although he struggled in his first NBA Summer League game, he then found his rhythm in the second game as he scored 27 points, along with 12 rebounds. In addition, Wembanyama tallied three blocks, a feat many expect him to replicate a number of times throughout the regular season.

With the highly anticipated release of NBA 2K24 rapidly approaching, only time will tell whether the "Victor Wembanyama meta" is here to take over NBA 2K.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)