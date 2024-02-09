Watch: Victor Wembanyama wastes no time getting his lick back with nasty throwdown on Moritz Wagner

San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama has been one of the NBA’s top rim protectors this season. However, Orlando Magic big man Moritz Wagner got the best of him on Thursday, prompting Wembanyama to respond emphatically.

Early in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s road matchup against the Magic, Wagner pump-faked Wembanyama in the corner. The 20-year-old bit on the fake, leading Wagner to drive along the baseline and throw down a forceful right-handed slam on him.

However, the French phenom wasted no time getting revenge on the Magic veteran. Just a few minutes later, Wembanyama soared over Wagner to complete a left-handed and-one throwdown off a cut midway through the fourth.

Check out Wembanyama’s highlight finish below:

Victor Wembanyama has off night as Spurs lose sixth straight

Despite his impressive highlight finish over Moritz Wagner, Victor Wembanyama had an off night against Orlando by his standards.

The rookie finished with 15 points, one rebound, two assists, one steal, three blocks, two 3-pointers and five turnovers on 50.0% shooting. His 15 points marked his lowest scoring total since Dec. 26.

Additionally, the 7-foot-4 big man’s one rebound marked his career low. Entering Thursday, Wembanyama had recorded a double-double in seven of his last eight games.

The Magic dominated the Spurs, leading by as many as 23 points en route to a 127-111 victory. Orlando led the entire game.

Magic forward Franz Wagner led the way with a game-high 34 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and three 3s on 76.5% shooting.

Meanwhile, the Spurs were led by wing Devin Vassell’s team-best 30 points, five rebounds, four assists and three 3s on 61.1% shooting.

The Magic’s win marked their fourth in their last five games as they continue to fight for seeding in the crowded Eastern Conference. They sit eighth (28-24) through 52 games.

On the flip side, the Spurs dropped their sixth straight game, falling to a Western Conference worst 10-42.

San Antonio has struggled to generate consistent offense around Wembanyama throughout the season. However, the team didn’t make any acquisitions to bolster its roster before Thursday’s trade deadline. So, it appears that the Spurs are content with letting their young players continue to develop as losses pile up.

San Antonio will try and snap its losing streak on the road against the Brooklyn Nets (20-31) on Saturday. Meanwhile, Orlando will look to continue its success at home against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday (24-27).

