Watch: Video of Britney Spears getting smacked by Victor Wembanyama’s security in Vegas surfaces online

Aside from his Summer League debut, Victor Wembanyama finds himself in headlines for other reasons. Mainly, an altercation he had with a fellow celebrity.

Earlier this week, news broke of Victor Wembanyama being involved in an incident with pop star Britney Spears. She went to go get the No. 1 pick's attention, but was quickly met by security. As she reached out to grab his back, she was struck in the face.

Recently, video footage has surfaced of the interaction. While it's from away, you can see Spears stop instantly as she appears to be hit in the face. After being hit in the face, the people with her quickly went after the security of Wembanyama.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Video of Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama:



(Via TMZ) Video of Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama: (Via TMZ) https://t.co/KIr0jy9Lbh

On Thursday night, Spears took to social media to give her side of the story. She stated that she saw Wembanyama and approached him because she wanted to congratulate him on his success after being taken first overall in the NBA Draft.

"I decided to approach him and cocngratulate him on his success. It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder... His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses off my face."

Victor Wembanyama speaks on incident with Britney Spears

This week, Victor Wembanyama should have been focusing on getting ready for his Summer League debut. Instead, he has now been thrown in the middle of this incident.

Since it was his security involved, he was forced to answer questions on what happened. He did not see what happened as Spears was behind him, but did mention that he felt someone grab him.

"That person grabbed me from behind. I didn't see what happened because I was walking straight was told don't stop. I just know that the security pushed her away."

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via

Victor Wembanyama addresses reports that Spurs security allegedly struck Britney Spears when she approached him Wednesday at a Las Vegas restaurant(via @CassidyHubbarth Victor Wembanyama addresses reports that Spurs security allegedly struck Britney Spears when she approached him Wednesday at a Las Vegas restaurant(via @CassidyHubbarth)https://t.co/YJ1gP9nXEd

Despite everything that happened, Wembanyama is still expected to take the court on Friday night. The No. 1 and No. 2 picks are going to sqaure off as the San Antonio Spurs battle Brandon Miller and the Charlotte Hornets.

Poll : 0 votes