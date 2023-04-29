Watch: Video of Ja Morant & Grizzlies' 'walk of shame' after losing to Lakers

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies were obliterated 125-85 by the LA Lakers in Game 6 of their first-round series. The humiliating loss in front of Laker Nation at Crypto.com Arena sent the Grizzlies on vacation.

While coming out of the venue, Morant was treated like this by the pro-Laker crowd:

Many fans who saw Morant walk out of the building trolled him with "The Steam's" hit song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye." The ever brash All-Star point guard wasn't even a bit disturbed by the mocking.

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar happily joined the fans in their singing and smiled at them while doing so. Hours after the embarrassing defeat, "G12" seemed to have already moved on.

Dillon Brooks got the same treatment minus the serenade. The controversial guard/forward casually walked out with almost no trace of emotion as some fans shouted at him.

Brooks usually embraces the role of a villain to the hilt, but he was surprisingly subdued as he was mocked. One fan had the nerve to tell him that he had a great season after his ghastly series against the LA Lakers.

Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks were the players LA Lakers fans loved to hate. Morant's assertion that he was "fine in the West" riled many in Laker Nation.

The intensity of the whistles and booes directed at Brooks, however, was on an entirely different level. He was jeered at by almost all the fans in attendance every time he touched the ball.

Dillon Brooks' comments about LeBron James after the Grizzlies' Game 2 win did not sit well with hordes of "King James" fans. Brooks called the four-time MVP "old" and claimed that he does not respect anyone who can't score 40 points on him.

The NBA's all-time leading scorer didn't hit the magic number in any game of the series. However, the Lakers thrashed the Grizzlies by 40 points in the clinching win.

Ja Morant faded when the Memphis Grizzlies badly needed him to carry them

Ja Morant had a spectacular Game 5 to extend the Memphis Grizzlies' series against the LA Lakers. "G12" tallied 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his team's 116-99 victory on Wednesday.

In another closeout game, but this time on the road, Morant failed miserably to save the Grizzlies' season.

Ja Morant showed little of the confidence and daring that he showed in Game 5 on Friday night. He was hesitant, almost afraid to challenge the LA Lakers' big men, particularly Anthony Davis.

In a win-or-go-home game, Morant limped to a 10-point, six-assist, five-rebound and three-steal night. He shot just 3-16 from the field, including 2-7 from behind the arc.

The Memphis Grizzlies had a lethargic start in the first half because the two-time All-Star lacked the aggressiveness he showed in Game 5. Against the physicality, poise and sense of urgency of the LA Lakers, the brash superstar wilted.

