Watch: Villain Dillon Brooks back at it again as Rockets star ejected for under the belt shot 5 minutes into debut

The Houston Rockets touted Dillon Brooks for his defense and ability to impact games when they signed him in the offseason. In his first preseason game with his new team, Brooks did make an impact. The former Memphis Grizzlies star rammed into Daniel Theis of the Indiana Pacers and hit his groin. Five minutes into his debut for the Rockets and Brooks was ejected for an unnecessary and excessive foul.

Brooks was named to the second-team All-NBA Defense team last season. Despite the accomplishment, the Grizzlies signed him to a four-year $86 million contract as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Rockets. He was one of the league’s best defensive players but he earned a reputation as a “dirty” player.

In Game 3 of the Memphis Grizzlies vs. LA Lakers series last season, Dillon Brooks was also ejected for hitting LeBron James in the groin. Like Theis, “King James” crumpled to the floor after the hit. It was the second time he was tossed out in a postseason game and the sixth of his career.

The former Oregon star had another groin-hitting incident in February this year against Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Clips of the play showed that he intentionally committed the act. He was ejected and suspended by the NBA for that.

Brooks’ most infamous hit against another player wasn’t in the groin, though. His most controversial foul was against Gary Payton II of the Golden State Warriors in 2022. The Grizzlies defensive stalwart swiped at an airborne “GPII,” causing the guard to fall and fracture his elbow.

The former Oregon star will be important to the Houston Rockets’ campaign this season. He may have improved his game following his stellar performances for Team Canada in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Brooks was a big reason the Americans failed to win the medal in that tournament.

Brooks, however, will have to tone down his shenanigans. He can’t set an example for the young Houston Rockets players. The team may also give him a short leash if he doesn’t change his ways.

Dillon Brooks could be a regular starter for new coach Ime Udoka

Ime Udoka, in his first year as head coach with the Boston Celtics, relied on long, rangy and instinctive defenders. He turned the Celtics into the best defensive team in the NBA during his stint there.

The coach could be looking to replicate some of that strategy with the Houston Rockets. Dillon Brooks is likely to play a big role for him next season. The former Grizzlies forward is unquestionably his most experienced and best defender.

Udoka could make him the mentor on the defensive end to young guns such as Cam Whitmore, Jabari Smith Jr., Jae’Sean Tate and Tari Eason. The Rockets were one of the worst teams on defense last season.

Dillon Brooks could be Ime Udoka’s captain on that end starting this season.