Watch: Vince Carter throws down two incredible dunks, on this day 22 years ago

Since entering the NBA in 1998, NBA legend Vince Carter made a reputation for himself with the Toronto Raptors as one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Carter came into the league and immediately took the basketball world by storm with his freakish athleticism and desire to play above the rim.

Vince Carter was selected fifth overall in the 1998 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors before a draft day trade saw him end up with the Toronto Raptors organization. It didn't take long before Carter became the talk of the basketball world, as he was a player that would marvel fans on a nightly basis with his leaping ability.

The NBA paid tribute to the athletic leaper today, sharing a pair of vicious slams from 22-years ago that are truly remarkable when you realize how special of an athlete the NBA legend was.

Vince Carter a legend above the rim

There's no doubt that the athletic forward became one of the most legendary dunkers to ever step foot on an NBA floor. Carter quickly turned into a player that you had to pay attention to every minute he was in the game.

You feared that if you lost focus for one second, you might miss him doing something astonishing with his combination of leaping ability and pure power. It was the same combination of athleticism that made basketball fans awe at legendary Chicago Bulls wing Michael Jordan.

Vince Carter became such a marvel in the basketball world that he was given the nickname "Half-Man/Half-Amazing." The former Raptors wing wasn't just known for his dunks either, as Carter became a lethal offensive weapon that could fill up the box scores in a hurry.

His best season in the NBA saw Carter finish with averages of 27.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.0% from the floor and 40.8% from downtown.

It's always fascinating to go back and look at some of the incredible athletes who have spent time in the NBA. Carter will always be known as one of the special ones, as he went on to play 22-years in the NBA, including extended tenures with the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets. Carter went on to be selected to eight All-Star teams throughout his career and was the 1998-99 NBA Rookie of the Year.

