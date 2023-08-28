Watch: Vintage video emerges showing Dominique Wilkins humbling Michael Jordan

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins had some epic scoring battles in the 1980s and 90s.

Jordan often got the best of Wilkins. However, the Hawks legend held his own against "MJ" on numerous occasions, including during pickup games.

A video recently resurfaced of Wilkins and Jordan squaring off in an outdoor pickup game in St. Louis in 1986. In the video, the former can be seen nutmegging Jordan and converting a one-handed slam dunk. Wilkins can also be seen completing a 360 layup and a reverse dunk.

Watch Wilkins’ highlights below:

Dominique Wilkins on nutmegging Michael Jordan

Atlanta Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins speaks about his pick-up games with Michael Jordan

During a recent interview with VladTV, Dominique Wilkins was asked about his 1986 St. Louis pickup game against Michael Jordan and what triggered it. Wilkins first spoke about how it was common for him and Jordan to spend the NBA offseason traveling around the United States to play pickup games.

“Well, we played summer basketball all of the time,” he said.

“We played games all around the country. So, St. Louis was one of those destinations that we would go to those little towns like that and we were selling out.”

Wilkins added that he and Jordan always went all out for fans wherever they played pickup games and made sure to have a good time.

“When I say we would go all out in pickup games, 3-on-3s, 2-on-2s and stuff like that,” he said.

“But we had fun doing it. You know, that’s where it starts. It starts on the playground, man. And so, we just took it to another level.”

Wilkins was then asked about the specific play where he nutmegged Jordan in St. Louis. Wilkins said that he and "MJ" were just trying to put on a show for fans that day. So, their defense was a little bit more lax than usual.

“That particular game was more just about fun and was for the fans,” Wilkins said.

“You know, it was a 3-on-3 pickup game. Yeah, we played a little serious, don’t get me wrong, but it was more for them than for us.”

