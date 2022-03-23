Watch: "What you mean I don't know about catch and shoot?" - Shaquille O'Neal leaves Dwyane Wade in splits by making a ridiculous joke

The crew on TNT Tuesday shared a laugh as NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal gave a hilarious retort to former Miami Heat teammate Dwyane Wade during the show's halftime report segment.

As the panel discussed the flow of events during the LA Clippers' away fixture against the Denver Nuggets, the narrative transitioned to Candace Parker speaking about catch-and-shoot situations.

Parker reached out to Shaquille O'Neal for his expertise in the area, however, Dwyane Wade had other ideas.

When Parker made a comment on the catch-and-shoot being something O'Neal was familiar with, Wade said:

"One thing he don't know. He don't know nothing about no catch-and-shoot."

While O'Neal is not exactly a proponent of shooting the ball, the big man had a response to Wade's comments in his bag. He replied with:

"I used to set you up. What you mean I don't know about catch and shoot?"

Parker interrupted Shaquille O'Neal by drawing attention to his early days with the Orlando Magic.

However, O'Neal used this as an opportunity to improve upon the quality of his retort. Joking that Wade was still playing basketball at Marquette when he was in Orlando, O'Neal added:

"You know, he was still at Marquette shooting those little budget MTV commercials he was shooting. Yeah I play at Marquette and CUT!"

The crew were in stitches following O'Neal's comments and Wade had to admit to losing the battle.

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade with the Miami Heat

Shaquille O'Neal and Dwayne Wade share the floor for the Miami Heat [Source: OpenCourt Basketball]

While the two reached their primes in different eras, Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade made for a solid tandem during their time with the Miami Heat.

Wade was still very young in his career when the big man joined Miami in the 2004-05 season. While their first season together didn't result in much as the team didn't even make it out of the Eastern Conference, their second season together was a sight to behold.

NBA History @NBAHistory Dwyane Wade reacts to this memorable handle around the defender and alley-oop to Shaq from on this date in 2006! #NBA75 Dwyane Wade reacts to this memorable handle around the defender and alley-oop to Shaq from on this date in 2006! #NBA75 https://t.co/2j10rxgJer

Making a huge jump in the 2005-06 season, the Miami Heat saw the pairing of Wade and O'Neal dominate NBA, with Wade emerging as the primary scorer. Wade was averaging 27.2 points and 6.7 assists per game - which paired well with O'Neal's 20.0 points and 9.2 rebounds a night.

Although their regular-season record in the 2005-06 season wasn't as successful as the 2004-05 one, the Heat managed to dominate in the playoffs.

The Miami Heat won their first franchise championship courtesy of a stunning finals performance by Dwyane Wade, who averaged 34.7 points, 3.7 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game against the Dallas Mavericks.

O'Neal offered a humble 13.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game in the Finals. But his contributions would be enough to see the Heat emerge as champions.

While O'Neal's time with the Miami Heat was short, his contribution to the franchise was unforgettable. For Wade, his legacy with the Miami Heat continued to grow as he was joined by LeBron James and Chris Bosh, who then ushered in the Big Three era for the Heat franchise.

