Watch: Wild video of Hakeem Olajuwon’s “foul” on Michael Jordan’s teammate resurfaces, shows harshness of 1990s NBA

Hakeem Olajuwon is normally considered to be one of the good guys in the NBA. After all, Olajuwon doesn't get involved in heated moments or controversy.

However, one Reddit user named "Toronto Rapture" unearthed a video in which Olajuwon showed his frustrations.

During the game between the Houston Rockets and the Miami Heat on Dec. 27, 1988, Hakeem Olajuwon caught John Shasky with a fake while going for the layup.

Already committing to the fake, Shasky fouled Olajuwon just to stop the inside basket, but Shasky hit him on the lip. This didn't sit well and Hakeem Olajuwon responded by throwing a punch.

The referees ruled a punching foul, which is considered a flagrant foul. But unlike in today's NBA, where it could be merited with an automatic ejection plus a possible suspension, he stayed in the game.

In the next play, though, John Shasky caught Hakeem Olajuwon with his own fake and slammed the ball in front of him.

John Shasky: From Hakeem Olajuwon's nemesis to Michael Jordan's teammate

John Shasky was selected in the third round of the 1986 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz, yes, there was a third round then. However, the Jazz did not sign him up, and he ended up playing for the French team Cholet for the first half of the 1986 season.

Shasky did not finish the season with Cholet, though, as he joined Italian team Brescia for the second half of the season. He then returned to America to join the Rapid City Thrillers for the 1987-1988 CBA season.

Shasky finally got to play in the NBA after the Miami Heat brought him as part of their inaugural roster for the 1988-1989 season. The 6-foot-11 center played 65 games with them, averaging 5.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists, 0.2 blocks, and 0.2 steals a game.

Shasky then joined the Golden State Warriors for the 1989-1990 season, but after just 14 games, the Warriors waived him and finished the season again in France with Lorient.

The following year, the Dallas Mavericks brought him back, and he played 57 games with them, averaging 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.4 blocks, and 0.2 steals a game.

The next four seasons saw Shasky playing in Europe, first for Trapani in Italy before having a journeyman career in Greece with a spell with Spanish club Valladolid in between.

In 1995, the Chicago Bulls signed Shasky, and he became teammates with Michael Jordan during the preseason. However, Shasky was waived, barely a week before the start of the 1995-1996 season.

Had he played during the regular season, Shasky would have been part of the 72-10 Bulls. Instead, he returned to Spain and joined Joventut Badalona.

Shasky got one last chance when the Minnesota Timberwolves signed him to a preseason deal ahead of the 1996-1997 season. However, just like the previous year, he was waived just before the regular season.

Shasky, aged 32, retired from the game.

