Watch: Winner of Heat vs Nuggets series predicted by viral Corgi dog ahead of 2023 NBA Finals

The 2023 NBA Finals is set after the conclusion of the Eastern Conference finals, it'l feature the Heat vs Nuggets in a seven-game series. With that, the corgi that went viral for it's prediction of the series between the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors is back and has chosen it's 2023 NBA champion.

The dog went viral for choosing the Warriors in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs in seven games. Fans of the organization held on to the corgi's choice throughout the entire series. However, it wasn't accurate as the Lakers won in six games, ending the Warriors' season.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



The corgi also predicted the Warriors come back from a 3-1 deficit. TRENDING: A Viral video of “Air Corgi” on TikTok is spreading, and it has accurately predicted the first four games of the Lakers-Warriors series.The corgi also predicted the Warriors come back from a 3-1 deficit. TRENDING: A Viral video of “Air Corgi” on TikTok is spreading, and it has accurately predicted the first four games of the Lakers-Warriors series.The corgi also predicted the Warriors come back from a 3-1 deficit. 👀 https://t.co/jVUulrD07C

This time, the dog is back and has chosen Denver to win it all against Miami. Although the dog took a while to complete it's prediction, it eventually ended up picking Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets to win the Larry O'Brien trophy. Watch the video below to see the full prediction between the Heat vs Nuggets from the corgi.

❤️‍🩹 @STA1Butler Nigga shooting tour dates This the dog that Warrior fans had faith inNigga shooting tour dates This the dog that Warrior fans had faith in😭😭 Nigga shooting tour dates https://t.co/ybd9PAmDeh

Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Heat vs Nuggets will be tomorrow. Denver will be hosting Miami as they finished the season with a much better record than their opponent. Coming into the series, the Nuggets are the favorites to win the series and take home the championship.

Former NBA player gives Butler and his squad ahead of the Heat vs Nuggets series

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

Experts have chosen their picks on which team will come out on top ahead of the NBA Finals. While most have picked Denver to win the championship over Miami this season, there are those who have missed out on what the Heat are capable of.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins gave credit to the recently crowned Eastern Conference champions. He shared that Jokic and his company hasn't seen a team quite like the Heat.

"Denver hasn't seen a team like the Miami Heat. We don't give the Miami Heat enough credit for all the misdirection and multiple actions that they run." Perkins said.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



— "Denver hasn't seen a team like the Miami Heat. We don't give the Miami Heat enough credit for all the misdirection and multiple actions that they run." @KendrickPerkins on how the Heat match up offensively vs. the Nuggets "Denver hasn't seen a team like the Miami Heat. We don't give the Miami Heat enough credit for all the misdirection and multiple actions that they run."—@KendrickPerkins on how the Heat match up offensively vs. the Nuggets https://t.co/d8QvYRH1Kz

Perk brought up a valid point in the Heat involving Jokic in most of their pick and roll plays in the series. The two-time MVP isn't known to be the best defender in his squad and the Heat could exploit that advantage to their favor.

The Heat vs Nuggets will showcase an extremely competitive series. The two teams have continued to compete despite not being favorites to make it to the NBA Finals at the start of the postseason. Both teams will also feature one All-Star player, making it a team-centered bout between the two.

