Watch: "Yo, that's fire dude" - Eminent DJ Steve Aoki gives an insane reaction to Shaquille O'Neal's verse on their collaboration song 'Welcome to the Playhouse'

Former NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar Shaquille O'Neal received praise for his verse by music mogul Steve Aoki. The DJ took to Twitter to post a video of him appreciating Shaq's music.

Steve Aoki, who is a record producer, music programmer and a record executive, was hyped up because of the work that Shaquille O'Neal has been putting in. When someone of Aoki's stature appreciates your work then you know the music is good.

Shaquille O'Neal is set to release a new song titled "Welcome to the Playhouse" along with Steve Aoki this Friday as Shaq continues to work on his music making skills. The song will in all likelihood be about Steve Aoki's mansion, which is located in Las Vegas which is filled with everything you could possibly want in a mansion.

Shaquille O'Neal's music career

Shaquille O'Neal has always had interests outside the basketball court and has pursued many such endeavors in his life. Be it acting or making music, Shaq has always been a box office attraction and will continue to attract his fans and others to whatever he does next.

Shaq began his music career back in 1993 when he started to compose rap music. His rapping skills were subject to immense criticism early on in his music career. However, Shaq has released five albums and one compilation album, which essentially features all the previously unreleased tracks from different albums. 'Shaq Diesel', which was the name of his debut rap album, received platinum certification.

SHAQ.ETH @SHAQ Me and Fu-Schnickens on @arseniohall 🏾 🏾 🏾 Don’t call it comeback I’ve been here for years @ShaqFu_Radio @chipfu Here is a Throwback Thursday for yaMe and Fu-Schnickens on @arseniohall🏾 Don’t call it comebackI’ve been here for years @ShaqFu_Radio @chipfu #shaqfuradio Here is a Throwback Thursday for ya 🎤Me and Fu-Schnickens on @arseniohall 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 Don’t call it comeback🎤I’ve been here for years @ShaqFu_Radio @chipfu #shaqfuradio https://t.co/1Q4CentReB

For his movie Kazaam, Shaq contributed three tracks to the film and has also featured in many music videos. One of his most popular appearances was with the great Michael Jackson on the album HIStory, where Shaq featured as a guest rapper in the song 2 Bad. Shaq has also featured in the music video for the song "That's how I Beat Shaq" by Aaron Carter and also contributed to that hit single.

Along with his music, Shaq is also an ardent DJ who has been conducting shows all across the globe and can often be seen at music festivals having a good time. With the name DJ Diesel, Shaq started DJing back in 1980s, long before his NBA career took off.

Along with all this, Shaq has also been on the big screen making movies and a couple of reality shows that have garnered over a million views per episode. But all this wouldn't have been possible without his exploits on the court and the success he has had as an NBA player which culminated with four rings which is where he first made his name.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar