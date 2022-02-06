Watch: “You remember who I am” - Zach Lavine reacts to his devastating poster dunk vs the Sacramento Kings, on this day 4 years ago

Zach LaVine continues to be one of the most powerful and yet graceful dunkers the NBA has seen in history. The two-time dunk champion is famously known for his epic showdown against Aaron Gordon in the 2016 All-Star dunk competition. LaVine’s dunking prowess isn’t just limited to contests as he is also an impressive in-game throw-down specialist.

Five years ago today, the Chicago Bulls took on the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center in California. LaVine, who was in his first season with the Bulls, was also returning from an ACL injury. Looking back on that game, the Olympic gold medalist declared his Tomahawk slam one of the most devastating in-your-face dunks he has ever made.

The now two-time All-Star recalled what he wanted to say after the vicious facial on Jakarr Sampson:

"You rember who I am."

With the second quarter almost over, Zach LaVine faked a pick and roll play before darting to the basket from the left lane. His first step quickly gave him momentum for the highlight-reel stuff. The unfortunate journeyman Sampson was the last line of defense and bravely rose to the challenge. He only ended up getting posterized.

LaVine’s dunk on Sampson was almost the same as the slam he had against Juan Vaulet of Argentina in the Tokyo Olympics. The dunk happened in the fourth quarter, with the USA holding a commanding 83-62 lead with a little under nine minutes left in the game.

The 26-year-old high-flier received a pass from Draymond Green on top of the key before zooming into the lane for a thunderous poster slam. The dunk gave Team USA the spark it needed to finish the game and more confidence in their somewhat shaky start to the Olympics.

What’s next for Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls?

A healthy Chicago Bulls could make a deep playoff run this season. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Chicago Bulls’ ultra-talented shooting guard has suffered back spasms the last few games. Head coach Billy Donovan finally kept him out of the game against the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers' encounter was the second game of a back-to-back that forced Donovan to sideline Zach Lavine.

The Chicago Bulls will play eight of their next nine games at United Center, where they hold an Eastern Conference-leading 19-6 record. Chicago’s long homestand starts with back-to-back games against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns, who own the best record in the NBA.

Zach Lavine and crew sit on top of the East standings but are only half a game ahead of the Miami Heat. They have expectedly struggled on defense without Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. However, the Bulls should have more than enough firepower to carry them into the postseason.

Should Chicago make the playoffs, it would mark the first time in Zach LaVine’s career that he has made it past the regular season. The postseason could offer yet another venue and time where he can showcase his Sportscenter-worthy dunks.

