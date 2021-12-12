Watch: Young Steph Curry and Seth Curry watch their father Dell Curry compete in the 3-point shootout at the 1994 NBA All-Star

Steph Curry and Seth Curry will go head-to-head tonight as the Philadelphia 76ers host the Golden State Warriors in a Saturday night game. The Warriors come into the game on the back of a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers, securing their 21st win out of 25 outings.

A throwback clip has surfaced online, posted on the NBA's official Twitter page. The clip shows the young Curry brothers watching on as their father Dell Curry competes in the 1994 NBA All-Star 3-point shootout. They cheer as their dad sinks threes in the shootout.

Today's fixture could promise to be one for the books, as Steph Curry is 10 threes away from breaking Ray Allen's most 3-pointers made in the regular season. Seth, who doubles as the younger brother to Steph as well as the 76ers' shooting guard, will have his hands full trying to stop his brother from attaining such a feat. Tonight's game will probably see Steph Curry make deep threes, as he has previously recorded his longest field goal distance of 24.6 feet against Seth.

Steph Curry looks to surpass Ray Allen's 3-point record in tonight's game against the Philadelphia 76ers

Seth Curry #31 of the Portland Trail Blazers is guarded by Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 16, 2019 in Oakland, California.

Some media personalities and fans alike, have predicted that Steve Kerr might rest Steph Curry in tonight's game against the 76ers in a bid to drag out the record-breaking bid a little longer. While there's no way to ascertain whether this is true or not. One can only hope that it isn't, as the whole world watches on with delight at the prospect of partaking in this historic night.

However, if history is anything to go by, Steve Kerr has been caught a few times playing God. In a fixture against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2020-21 NBA season, Steph Curry was on the verge of surpassing his colleague Klay Thompson's record of most threes in a single game (14).

He netted 11 threes by the end of the 3rd quarter as the Warriors led by a 39-point margin. Kerr had his point guard sit the whole of the 4th quarter out, withholding him from overthrowing the injured Killa Klay.

Seth Curry is keenly aware of his brother Steph approaching the NBA all-time 3-pointer record. Seth's thoughts on the Warriors visiting the 76ers Saturday: "Hopefully [Steph] makes about 14 of them tonight, and we hold him to two or three on Saturday."

Be that as it may, we look forward in anticipation to Steph Curry breaking the record tonight, Seth and the 76ers will be aiming to secure their 15th victory of the season. With the return of Joel Embiid, the 76ers side seems stronger and back to winning ways. Embiid has featured in 16 games, helping the team secure 11 wins and while suffering just 5 defeats.

