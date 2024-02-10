Watch: Zion Williamson soars high for disrespectful block on LeBron James 

LeBron James was at the receiving end of one of Zion Williamson's best defensive plays of the season during Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and LA Lakers. Zion flexed his athleticism against his veteran counterpart at the end of the first quarter as the latter tried to hit a floater with the paint crowded.

Working as a weakside defender, Zion soared high from nowhere to almost swat the shot in the first row. Here's the clip of Zion blocking LeBron:

It was nearly close to a goal-tend, and LeBron James even complained about it. As replays of the possession played on the screen, the Crypto.com Arena vehemently booed the referees for not whistling that monster play in favor of LeBron.

The duo is producing a spectacle for the fans as they are guarding each other for most of the game. It's something that was expected, considering they are the best matchups for each other because of their size, speed and athleticism.

Zion Williamson emerges as the best player on the floor in the first half

Zion Williamson was firing on all cylinders against the LA Lakers in the first half. The former No. 1 pick was actively making an impact on both ends. Williamson had 22 points midway through the second quarter on 8 of 10 shooting. He also made seven trips to the foul line, displaying his aggressive intent.

It was critical for the Pelicans with shots not falling early on. The 3-point disparity was 9-3 in favor of the Lakers, so Zion's rim attacks were something New Orleans relied on. His efficient shooting kept the Pelicans' shooting percentage to 67.7%.

Zion has been in excellent rhythm over the past few games, which reflected at the start of the Pelicans-Lakers game. The former All-Star has averaged 23.8 points on 55.8% shooting and 80.0% free throw shooting in his last five outings.

Zion Williamson is on track to score his season-high in points on Friday, with 22 in the first half already. His best scoring game was a 36-point night against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Dec. 11 in a 121-107 win.

