"Watching Chot Reyes ball be like": Philippines fans call for head coach's resignation after 3 straight FIBA World Cup defeats

On Monday, the Philippines suffered another loss in their home country as they fell to Italy 90-83. The 2023 FIBA World Cup hosts lost all three of their group-stage matches.

The home fans expected more from their squad led by Jordan Clarkson as they were drawn to an easier group. They quickly called out coach Chot Reyes and the staff for their poor performance on the biggest stage.

Reyes is undoubtedly on the hot seat, as the team was predicted to advance with the home support.

Here are some of the reactions from the Filipino fans.

Many fans did not like the rotations or game plans from the coaching staff. The offense struggled to find a rhythm and scored a lowly 70 points in their second game against Angola, losing by 10. Reyes did not seem to make many adjustments to help spur the scoring.

What is next for Chot Reyes and the Philippines?

The World Cup could potentially be the last time the supporters will see Reyes as the head coach. The expectations were high for the hosts.

Reyes has grown the team into a basketball success in Asia. He led them to a silver medal at the 2013 FIBA Asia Championship. He also helmed the squad at the 2014 FIBA World Cup. It was the first-ever appearance in a World Cup for the Philippines. They also won the 2023 Southeast Asian Games gold medal under him. He is also a nine-time champion as a head coach in the PBA, the top professional league in the Philippines.

Reyes will likely coach the team for the next two consolation games. They will take on the bottom two teams in Group B to determine their finish place between 17 and 32. Those two teams depend on Wednesday’s results but will likely be China and South Sudan. The team will try to win one for their home fans and end the tournament on a higher note.

