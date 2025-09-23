"Watching a lot of tape of Kobe & MJ" - NBA insider reveals Anthony Edwards studying Michael Jordan’s moves to clutch tight games for T’Wolves

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has come up short in the playoffs multiple times. During the 2025 NBA playoffs, Edwards failed to lead the Wolves past the Western Conference finals for the second straight season. This offseason, the star guard is working on improving his game to be more reliable in the postseason.During the conference finals against the OKC Thunder, Edwards' game was exposed. He doesn't have a reliable mid-range game and would often deal with double teams in that area of the floor when facing the Thunder. It was a problem for the three-time All-Star, as he wouldn't have enough options on how to escape the situation.ESPN's Shams Charania revealed on Tuesday that Edwards has been studying tapes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. Both players excelled at dealing with the defenses that Ant-Man has faced. Jordan and Bryant became iconic with their mid-range game, especially their fadeaway jumper.The Wolves star is expanding his game, which could come in useful when the playoffs start.&quot;So I've been told, this offseason, Anthony Edwards' number one focus a new area of development and that's the post up game, the midpost, the high post, low post, establishing a mid-range game. And the fadeaway shot from the post,&quot; Charania said. &quot;Ala-Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.&quot;I'm told he's been watching a lot of tape of Kobe and MJ, studying their game and how they were able to get the shot off from the post up game.&quot;According to Charania, the Wolves think Edwards will start using the mid-range shot as his primary scoring option. The NBA insider also revealed that Edwards has been working on improving his game since June.Anthony Edwards receives praise from Giannis AntetokounmpoAnthony Edwards is one of the best young talents in the league. His athleticism is what people notice first when talking about his game. However, there are other areas where he has excelled, which have been recognized by one of his peers.Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo complimented Edwards in an interview for his two-way play. Antetokounmpo was asked about who the best players in the world are. According to him, he doesn't consider someone who just scores a lot as the best player.The Bucks star considered the defensive side as well, naming Anthony Edwards as one of the players who shine in that category.&quot;Anyway, whoever has the best year will be the best player. My preference is two-way players. I like one player, Anthony Edwards. I like him a lot. I like Anthony Davis. See what I mean? I mean, I like Leonard, I like him a lot,&quot; Antetokounmpo said per Sport24.Receiving such praise from a player like Antetokounmpo is important for a rising star like Edwards. Stars like the Greek Freak are aware of his defense, but regular fans might not notice.