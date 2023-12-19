"Watching tv with the strap in honor of Ja Wick" - LeBron James excited for Ja Morant's return to NBA has fans amped

LeBron James and many NBA fans eagerly await Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's return to the court on Tuesday following his 25-game suspension. The hiatus, which cost Morant over $7 million, was a result of two separate incidents involving the display of a firearm on social media.

Despite the controversy, Morant's return is highly anticipated, with fans, including "King James," expressing a range of reactions, from disappointment to hope for his personal growth and future contributions to the Grizzlies.

"12 wecome back!! Go be GREAT again!!" LeBron James posted on X.

LA Lakers talisman LeBron James, a rival of Ja Morant in the Western Conference, welcomed the player back with a heartfelt message, expressing his support and encouragement for the young star's return to Tuesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The suspension has also led to financial implications for Morant, with a substantial loss of earnings due to the missed games and sponsorship deals being affected.

The ban sparked discussions among fans and analysts about its potential impact on Morant's career and the Memphis Grizzlies' upcoming season.

Ja Morant's absence has impacted the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies opened the 2023-24 season with a poor 1-7 record, ranking last in the Western Conference. Without Morant, the team has faced significant challenges, ranking 30th in offense and 28th in assists per game while experiencing their worst 25-game start since Morant's rookie season.

The team's struggles have highlighted Ja Morant's importance, with the hope that his return could help salvage the season.

The impact of Morant's absence on the Grizzlies has been substantial, with the team's performance suffering offensively and defensively. The Grizzlies have faced historic defensive struggles, allowing opponents to make many 3-pointers, and have also struggled to generate up-close looks on the offensive end.

The team's poor start and frustration within the organization have underscored Morant's significant role in the Grizzlies' performance and overall trajectory.

Ja Morant's return is a potential turning point for the Grizzlies' season, with the team hoping to benefit from his dynamic playing style and ability to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. Despite the team's challenges, there is optimism surrounding Morant's return, as he has been a crucial figure in the Grizzlies' previous successes, leading them to the playoffs in the 2022-23 season.