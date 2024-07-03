"Way better than Bronny": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan leaves NBA fans spellbound with impressive dunking display

A lot of buzz has been circulating Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, when it comes to his basketball potential. At the height of his career, the former Knicks forward was regarded as one of the most elite scorers in the league. To further strengthen the excitement surrounding Kiyan Anthony, X user New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) shared his highlight dunking reel that left fans impressed.

His dunking display was done at Top of the Hill in Bronx, New York. The short clip was shared on X while Instagram user @thatscheckmate uploaded it on his stories.

In response to the post, NBA fans couldn't contain their excitement.

"Wayy better than Bronny."

"Melo raising a dog, going to the rec creates that mentality," a fan posted.

X user Smooothoperator_ (@TripleOSmoooth) envisioned the upside if Kiyan fused a Kevin Durant-Carmelo Anthony playing build to the NBA.

"I hope he brings a Melo/KD type of build to the league when it's his time," the fan posted.

Moreover, X user Juwan Robinson (@melo15syr) pointed out the possibility of Kiyan Anthony being a problem for opposing defenders in the future.

"Kiyan is going to be such a problem as he grows into his man body but that jump shot is pure money," the fan posted.

Be that as it may, he remains an exciting prospect with lots of room for further improvement to his already eyebrow-raising game.

Carmelo Anthony talks about rejuvenating feeling of his son beating him in basketball matchup

During his appearance on comedian Kevin Hart's "Gold Minds" podcast on Sept. 29, 2023, Carmelo Anthony shared how he felt when his son bested him during a one-on-one game.

"(33:46) I [put] Kiyan through situations and see if he can score ... but I love it," Anthony said. "I love the fact that he was able to [score on me], because if you really observe that video, he felt like, 'I made it.' And I felt that for him. For so long he would never try to, like, play serious. He'll be laughing and joking, and he'll just throw up any shot."

To see one's son thrive in a similar profession and even come out on top from a competitive angle is an incredible feeling of achievement for any father. During his time in the league, Anthony made a name for himself in the NBA through determination and sheer passion for his craft.

Interestingly, he now sees the same drive in the way his son moves on the basketball court.

