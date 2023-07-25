"We were down 15": Scott Williams recalls the 1992 NBA Finals where he helped Michael Jordan and the Bulls clinch their second title

Former Chicago Bulls big Scott Williams recalled winning closeout Game 6 of the 1992 NBA finals alongside Michael Jordan as his best moments. Williams was a bench warmer in what was his second season with Chicago. The center claimed he got his opportunity in Game 6 of the 1992 finals with then-Bulls coach Phil Jackson nearly pulling out the white flag with the team down 15 points.

He threw in Williams and other role players, with Scottie Pippen as the only starter on the floor with them. They led the team's resurgent fourth-quarter comeback, pulling them within three points of the Portland Trail Blazers' total when Jackson inserted Jordan and other starters. Williams stayed on the floor with the other four rotation players and played till the end.

Here's the story in his own words during an interview with NBA Alumni (h/t Clutch Points):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We were down 15 to start the 4th quarter. Phil Jackson put me out there with some of my bench buddies... We brought the team back, they brought Michael Jordan back and some of the other starters back in. I stayed on the floor the entire 4th quarter. We went on to win the game and the championship."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPoints pic.twitter.com/3Rw0X1aN2C "We were down 15 to start the 4th quarter. Phil Jackson put me out there with some of my bench buddies... We brought the team back, they brought Michael Jordan back and some of the other starters back in. I stayed on the floor the entire 4th quarter. We went on to win the game… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Scott Williams was an undrafted player, so to be in that situation was one of the most significant achievements of his NBA career. He was on the Bulls teams that won their first three-peat between 1991 and 1993. He became a reliable reserve center following that season and wound up averaging 16.4 minutes of playing time across 746 NBA games, including 266 starts.

How did Scott Williams and Michael Jordan fare in the 1992 NBA Finals Game 6?

The 1992 NBA Finals Game 6 was one of the toughest games Michael Jordan and Co. went through during their storied run to their first three-peat. The Portland Trail Blazers, led by Clyde Drexler, nearly became the first team to take Jordan and the 1990s Bulls dynasty to seven games in the finals.

They came out swinging in elimination Game 6 of the 1992 NBA Finals. The Trail Blazers entered halftime with a six-point lead, which stretched to 15 at the end of the third quarter. However, Scott Williams and other role players put in an excellent shift on defense for the Bulls to overcome that hurdle.

Williams finished with four points, eight rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes. Meanwhile, Michael Jordan had 33 points that night, along with four rebounds, steals and assists apiece. He shot an impressive 54.2%, including two-of-three from 3-point range.

Scottie Pippen was integral to the late-game comeback and finished with 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, shooting 52.9%, including two-of-three from 3-point range.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!