"We had 3 or 4 blunts in our hands" - Matt Barnes shares blazing up with Snoop Dogg after Warriors wipe out Mavericks in 2007 Playoffs

The Golden State Warriors have had incredible runs with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. However, before all that, the team had a more recognizable group in Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, Al Harrington and Matt Barnes during the mid-2000s.

Back in 2006, the Golden State front office hired Don Nelson to lead their team, which he turned into one of the most fun groups in the NBA. Due to his fast-paced offense, the team was able to play a game that was ahead of their time.

In 2007, the team made it to the playoffs as the eighth seed. At that time, the Dallas Mavericks were the best team and were favored to win the series. One factor that caused this was that star forward Dirk Nowitzki had just won the MVP that season.

But loyal fans know that the team had an upset victory over the Mavs in six games and advanced to the second round. Barnes, who was a major contributor to that series, had a chance to talk about their experience as a team when he appeared on "Podcast P with Paul George."

Barnes shared that the team celebrated after beating the Mavs as if they won the championship. Nelson was with the team as they celebrated and even had famed actor Woody Harrelson smoking marijuana with them. Following their experience with the actor, the two-way forward, together with his sister and a few teammates, went and met up with rapper Snoop Dogg.

"Snoop hits us, he was in town," Barnes said. "So me, Baron, Jack and my sister, went to the Ritz Carlton in San Francisco.

"Snoop would roll a motherf***** up and pass it. So at one point, we had three or four blunts in out hands, loaded."

Barnes talked about it at the 47:20 mark:

Who were the other celebrities that partied with the We Believe Warriors after their first-round win?

The Warriors had an incredible first-round win against the top team in 2007. This is why they decided to go all out in their celebration even though Nelson didn't care about what his players were doing to have fun.

In an interview in 2019, Barnes revealed a list of celebrities who were present during the team's party that took place in their head coach's penthouse.

"Nelly had the whole roof and we go up there and there's Jessica Alba, Kate Hudson and Snoop."

Given that the Warriors were in Oakland at that time, which isn't far from Los Angeles, it was easy for stars to join the team's party. Still, it was a legendary party for the players as they had the time of their lives with Hollywood stars. Unfortunately, they were eliminated by the Utah Jazz in five games the following round.

