"We some a** man”: Bucks fans in shambles after loss to undermanned Pelicans 

The Milwaukee Bucks came close to mounting a comeback from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter but ultimately fell short in a 107-100 defeat against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center.

The Bucks faced a challenging beginning to their three-game, six-day road trip, grappling with ongoing road woes. Meanwhile, the Pelicans strengthened their record to 45-28 overall and an impressive 10-3 for March.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Milwaukee Bucks fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their reactions to the team's loss despite Giannis Antetokounmpo's gallant effort to put the team on his back, only to fall short.

One fan tweeted:

"We some a** man"

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other top reactions from fans on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With the win, the Pelicans tied their season series with the Bucks, while Milwaukee lost back-to-back games after blowing a 19-point lead to the LA Lakers at home on Tuesday.

Closer look at how Bucks couldn't overcome undermanned Pelicans

The Pelicans were without their rising star and sharpshooter, Dyson Daniels, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation for his knee. At the same time, their former All-Star Brandon Ingram will remain sidelined indefinitely due to a knee injury he sustained on Friday in the loss against the Orlando Magic.

In the initial moments of the third quarter, the Bucks seemed to struggle, finding themselves behind 66-53 with slightly over eight minutes left. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo sparked a remarkable turnaround.

His resilient and-one play against Zion Williamson ignited a personal 20-point surge, which lasted until there were only 2:22 left in the quarter, narrowing the Bucks' deficit to 83-70.

Antetokounmpo showcased an impressive display throughout the entire quarter, shooting 8-for-9 from the field, with his sole miss being a 3-point attempt. Despite his dominance, he struggled slightly from the free-throw line, going 4-for-9, but still managed to accumulate 20 points during this period.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton provided significant support, contributing four assists while sharing the court with Antetokounmpo for most of the quarter.

However, the Bucks' efforts were countered by Trey Murphy III's two 3-pointers and Larry Nance Jr.'s additional 3-pointer. These timely shots helped the Pelicans maintain their double-digit lead, heading into the fourth quarter with a score of 85-73.

With 3 minutes and 27 seconds left on the clock, Milwaukee managed to narrow the deficit to 98-93 following a clutch 3-pointer from Damian Lillard. However, Zion Williamson's four consecutive successful free throws combined with the Bucks' missed attempts from beyond the arc effectively sealed the game in favor of the Pelicans.

A late 3-pointer from Lillard brought the score to 105-100 with only 17 seconds remaining, injecting a momentary spark for the Bucks. Nevertheless, the Pelicans maintained their composure at the free-throw line, consistently converting their shots as the Bucks resorted to intentional fouls in a bid to extend the game.