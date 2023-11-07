"We actually flip a coin": Billionaires Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan perform an old ritual to decide who pays

Magic Johnson joined Michael Jordan among the NBA billionaires club limited to three legends. LeBron James is the other one. The two yesteryear All-Stars have maximized their earnings after their playing days were over through various investments.

They also happened to vacation together this past summer, which prompted an interesting question from TV show host Jimmy Kimmel. He asked Magic about who pays for their dinners together.

One would assume the NBA's top 50 and 75 members would be fighting over picking up the check at the dinner table. But Magic hilariously uncovered the truth during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying they perform an age-old ritual to decide who pays the piper.

"We actually flip a coin," Johnson said.

"It's true?" Kimmel asked. "Yeah, now," Johnson confirmed.

Johnson then joked the coin had MJ's face on both sides of it after Jimmy asked whose coin they used.

Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan linked up for the former's annual summer vacation. They were joined by Samuel L. Jackson and Jude Greg Mathis. It's the famous 'super yacht' vacation Johnson goes for every year around summertime.

Magic Johnson says he and Michael Jordan never thought they would be so successful

Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson didn't have a rich financial background growing up. They worked their way up, first through being professional athletes and then as businessmen, to reach the level they are at now.

Jordan and Johnson have built 10-figure empires through sheer business acumen to be able to live a luxurious life that sees them vacationing on yachts and going out to dinner with their wives. Magic shed light on how he and MJ view their progress during his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying:

"I think both of us never thought we would be in this position, to be out there, hav yachts, being able to go to dinner with our wives, to be in Europe. It's just mind blowing to both of us."

Michael Jordan reached the billionaire status first between LeBron James and Magic Johnson in 2015. He has an empire worth $3 billion right now. Meanwhile, LeBron got there in 2022 and Johnson became one a week ago. He now has a net worth of $1.2 billion.

