“We ain’t losing to nobody, EVER” – Shaquille O’Neal picks Steph Curry over Michael Jordan for hypothetical best duo in NBA

Shaquille O’Neal loves to go viral. He is also never afraid to spark an online debate, especially about basketball. Whether on “Inside the NBA” on tv or his own social media channels, he loves to get a conversation going.

He was at it again when he posted a graphic on his Instagram. The NBA legend posted a graphic with him alongside Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kevin Durant and Tim Duncan. He then posed the question of which two of the six players would make the best duo possible? O’Neal confidently chose Curry.

“We ain’t losing to nobody, EVER,” Shaquille O’Neal wrote.

O’Neal chose the greatest shooter ever over the two players often considered the greatest to ever play the game in Jordan and James. He also skipped over the best power forward of all time in Duncan. Durant was also snubbed despite being maybe the greatest, most versatile scorer of all time. O’Neal also chose the shortest player of the group.

However, the shooting and size combination would be deadly though. Shaquille O’Neal could dominate inside the paint and gather rebounds. Curry would provide the outside threat and stretch the defenders, leaving both on islands. They could also operate a deadly pick and roll offense.

They may struggle a bit on defense though. Curry is not a great solo defender and O’Neal would have trouble guarding far away from the rim.

O’Neal also said Curry was his favorite current player. It’s interesting considering O’Neal frequently criticized jump-shooting teams and those that rely on 3-pointers.

Would Steph Curry be Shaquille O’Neal's best playing partner?

Steph Curry and Shaquille O’Neal may be a similar duo to O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. Those two were a legendary combination that won three NBA titles.

The Curry and O’Neal combo may also be an upgrade from O’Neal and Dwyane Wade. The duo led the Miami Heat to a title in 2006 and Curry is an offensive upgrade from Wade.

It would be a deadly combination for sure. However, most would probably choose Jordan over anyone else on the list. He is the greatest player of all time and would probably lift any duo to the greatest combination possible.

James could also be a more popular pick over Curry. He is not the same shooter but he can use his size and basketball IQ to make up for the lack of shooting when combined with O’Neal. It would still be a lethal combo of size and strength that could dominate any matchup.

