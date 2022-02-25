"We already knew" - LeBron James reacts to Draymond Green's Instagram story in appreciation of DeMar DeRozan, calls the Bulls guard a "Muthaf^%+* beast"

LeBron James and Draymond Green, like many of us, just witnessed another DeMar DeRozan masterpiece as the Chicago Bulls superstar scored a game-winner to stun the Atlanta Hawks. The 32-year old, who has now undoubtedly become “The King of the Fourth Quarter” this season, made one dagger shot after another to extend the Bulls’ winning streak.

While DeMar DeRozan put the finishing touches on his masterclass against the Hawks, James and Green watched the drama unfold from the couch. Just like with some of his previous game-winners this season, everyone knew what DeRozan was going to do and yet the Hawks were helpless against it

The LA Lakers superstar was so impressed with the performance that he posted a story on his Instagram account praising the sizzling-hot display.

“@Money23Green WE ALREADY KNEW. @Demar_DeRozan a MuthaF^% + BEAST!!!”

DeMar DeRozan started hot, sparking the Chicago Bulls to a big first quarter, finishing with 16 points and three rebounds, shooting 70% from the field. The scintillating start was only a prelude to what was to come. The seesaw battle in the fourth quarter yet again set the scene for DeRozan to showcase his big-game credentials.

With Trae Young and the Hawks threatening to end the Bulls' winning streak, "Deebo" came through once more. He scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, including the last five points to hold off Atlanta. The barrage of points in the last canto pushed his total to 37 points, which extended another one of his records in the last eight games.

The Chicago Bulls hold the top spot in the East right now with a 39-21 record. They’ve managed to scrape their way to the top despite losing Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball to injuries earlier this year. Chicago’s defensive stalwarts should be back by March, which will improve the Bulls’ title aspirations.

LeBron James and other basketball stars take to social media to give DeMar DeRozan props

Deebo rightfully deserves all the accolades bestowed on him this season. [Photo: NBA.com]

LeBron James and Draymond Green weren’t the only basketball superstars to keep tabs on DeMar DeRozan’s latest jaw-dropping performance. Chris Paul, who is recovering from a thumb fracture, was one of the first NBA players to toast the Bulls guard/forward.

James Harden, still waiting for his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers against the Minnesota Timberwolves tomorrow night, got in on the act as well.

NBA on TNT co-host and basketball Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley lauded the Chicago Bulls for daring to make the trade for DeRozan. Chicago’s front office was lambasted earlier in the offseason for the move to acquire DeRozan, who has since gone on to become one of this season's MVP-frontrunners.

Daniel Greenberg @ChiSportUpdates

- Charles Barkley on DeMar DeRozan



"Shoutout to my people in Chicago for signing this dude. One of the best free-agent signings ever. Nobody thought that was a great free agent signing and it was." - Charles Barkley on DeMar DeRozan

Edited by David Nyland