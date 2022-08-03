“We already saw him have 1 of the greatest Finals performances ever” - Nick Wright says he’s not going to put a ceiling on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s potential, says he has potential to be the greatest ever

Nick Wright said Giannis Antetokounmpo has the potential to be the greatest player ever, citing his 2021 NBA Finals performance as one of the greatest ever.

Wright said:

"We already saw him have one of the greatest Finals performances ever.”

Nick Wright said:

“I won’t put a ceiling on where Giannis could get to, because if Giannis gets the accolades and the hardware and has the longevity that I think he will, his potential is, of course, to be the greatest player ever."

The analyst emphasized that his claims are regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's potential and are not predictions.

“I’m not predicting he becomes the greatest player ever,” Wright said.

The analyst merely outlined the greatness he has seen so far from Giannis and his ability to grow into a legendary player. The Greek Freak could go randomly downhill, get injured or anything else. Many things could happen.

Antetokounmpo has, in fact, provided one of the greatest NBA Finals performances ever, regardless of what his future holds.

The young star proved during his championship victory that he is the dominant force everyone knows him to be. Antetokounmpo was explosive and disciplined and looked like there was only one thing in his eyes. There was that look of nothing matters except getting this trophy.

As Wright said, if Giannis can maintain this level of greatness and continue to grow, there is no telling what his ceiling is. There is room for any player to get to the GOAT status. With what we have seen from Antetokounmpo so far, his formula seems to be stronger than most.

In his first championship performance, across a six-game series, Antetokounmpo averaged 35.3 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks. Capping the championship with a 50-point, 14-rebound double-double in Game 6, Giannis sealed the deal on his greatness.

If Antetokounmpo can maintain stats like these in each of his finals performances, he could arguably go down in history with the likes of Michael Jordan. Of course, this is merely his potential, but what he has shown thus far appears to have no ceiling.

Although the Greek Freak was credited for much of the domination in that Finals series, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday were much to credit as well. Even with Jordan, he had Dennis Rodman and Scottie Pippen.

Holiday is a defensive animal, and Middleton is a great offensive supporting player. Antetokounmpo is the capping force of the Big Three in Milwaukee, but the entire trio is due credit.

Here’s hoping each of them can cater to their potential and grow into one of the greatest entities in the game.

