  "We did not always eye to eye" - Dwight Howard hilariously squashes beef with Shaquille O'Neal as Lakers legend shows up for his HOF night

"We did not always eye to eye" - Dwight Howard hilariously squashes beef with Shaquille O'Neal as Lakers legend shows up for his HOF night

By Arian Kashyap
Published Sep 07, 2025 11:22 GMT
"We did not always eye to eye" - Dwight Howard hilariously squashes beef with Shaquille O'Neal as Lakers legend shows up for his HOF night

Former NBA champion Dwight Howard was officially inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. He was escorted by Shaquille O’Neal, with the two appearing to have put their feud behind them as Howard playfully squashed his long-standing beef.

During his Hall-of-Fame speech, Howard mentioned his beef with Shaq and labeled it as a "sibling rivalry," while hilariously ending it.

"Shaq, we did not always see eye to eye but in hindsight I believe it was just sibling rivalries," Howard joked. "We are brothers in this fraternity of basketball and sometimes brother's fight over the stupidest stuff. I really blame Soulja Boy."
Continuing to address Shaq, the center showed love to the Lakers legend, thanking him for honoring him during his Hall of Fame induction.

"But I just want you all to know the original Superman is in the building today, and it is an honor to have you walk me out in this arena today," Howard added.
Shaq also paid tribute to Howard by wearing a floral-print suit, explaining it was his way of “giving his flowers” to the former DPOY. He added on NBA TV with Dennis Scott that he never held any ill feelings toward Howard.

"It’s big for him, it’s big for his family, it’s big for the ‘Big Man Alliance,’ of which I am the reigning president. It’s big, I’m happy for him,” Shaq said. “When we met I told him, it’s never hard feelings, I just did that to make him angry. Whenever I made him angry, he played well."
Dwight Howard once suggested "throwing hands" at Shaquille O'Neal due to their strained relationship

The feud between Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard is now behind them after their reunion at Howard’s Hall of Fame induction. Their relationship had been tense as far back as January, when Howard suggested whether they should fight to settle their differences.

During an appearance on the "GAUDs Show," Howard opened up on his beef with Shaq.

"At this point, I’m like, ‘Do we need to throw hands? What are we doing?’ Because I have not ever, for me, the only thing I’ve done with Shaq is mimic his voice," Howard said. "But what else can I mimic him about? He’s Shaquille O’Neal, he’s the most dominant center ever. But again, he keeps saying stuff about me."

Although their relationship had been strained for the longest time, the duo has now buried the hatchet as Shaq offered his flowers to Dwight Howard during his HOF enshrinement.

