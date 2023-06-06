“We should do a better job”- Kendrick Perkins wants the NBA to market Nikola Jokic better

Nikola Jokic is having a historic run in the NBA Playoffs right now as he's trying to lead the Denver Nuggets to their first championship. As he performs at an all-time high each game, most fans don't get to watch The Joker and his excellent play.

Jokic has been in the NBA since the 2015-16 season after he was drafted by the Nuggets with the 41st pick. Not all fans get a chance to watch him play as he's in a smaller market and doesn't get a ton of media attention. Compared to stars like LeBron James and Steph Curry, the media doesn't focus their stories around the Serbian center.

Former NBA player, Kendrick Perkins, talked about how the league should do a better job at marketing Jokic. Despite winning two MVPs, he doesn't get a lot of fanfare compared to other stars.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Absolutely, he should be," Perk said when asked if Jokic should be shown on TV more regularly.

"He is, one, the best player in the league. He's the most skilled center to ever touch the damn basketball. Everytime he shoots, I think it's going in. I don't care the level of difficulty, but we are to blame."

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- Kendrick Perkins on Nikola Jokic



(Via “We should to a better job of promoting and marketing him.”- Kendrick Perkins on Nikola Jokic(Via @PatMcAfeeShow “We should to a better job of promoting and marketing him.” - Kendrick Perkins on Nikola Jokic (Via @PatMcAfeeShow ) https://t.co/aVCC3GCIwL

"That's us as the media, us at the network, ESPN. Because we should do a better job of promoting and marketing him and he should be on television."

Perk's claims about Jokic's exposure are a known fact in the league. The Nuggets are in the NBA Finals for the first time in their franchise's history, yet the media still continue to talk about the big market teams.

In the first two games of the finals, the two-time MVP has averaged 34.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.0 assists while shooting 42.9% of his attempts from beyond the arc.

You might also be interested in reading this: "This man is different"- Nuggets fans applaud Nikola Jokic for another dominant performance in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

The NBA Finals MVP should be awarded to Nikola Jokic, even if the Nuggets lose, according to Nick Wright

The series between the Nuggets and the Miami Heat tied after Jimmy Butler and his squad played their heart out in Game 2. Despite losing the game, Nick Wright still believes the Finals MVP should be awarded to Nikola Jokic, who has been playing like an all-time great in this year's postseason.

"If the Heat are up 3-2 going into a Game 6 at home, and Nikola Jokić's stats are what they are, the story I can't wait for is, 'How can anybody but Joker be Finals MVP?'" Wright said.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "If the Heat are up 3-2 going into a Game 6 at home, and Nikola Jokić's stats are what they are, the story I can't wait for is, 'How can anybody but Joker be Finals MVP?'" — @getnickwright "If the Heat are up 3-2 going into a Game 6 at home, and Nikola Jokić's stats are what they are, the story I can't wait for is, 'How can anybody but Joker be Finals MVP?'" — @getnickwright 👀 https://t.co/IeLCKtXxzK

In the latest Finals MVP ladder, Jokic takes the top spot among all the players. His historic performances have captivated the audiences and it'll be no surprise if he gets to be named as the best player in the series.

Also read: "I didn't know that" - Kyle Lowry is stunned to learn Nikola Jokic had 41 points in Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Poll : 0 votes