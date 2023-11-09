"We can't build cohesion": LeBron James concerned about Lakers early season injuries after blowout vs. Rockets

LeBron James didn't mince his words when addressing the media about the Los Angeles Lakers' struggles after their blowout 128-94 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Toyota Center. LA was thrashed by the Rockets and in the end, the side failed even to hit the three-digit mark. This had the four-time NBA champion concerned about the injury-hit team's woes.

James emphasized the lack of cohesion with the mounting injuries. The Lakers' offense sputtered with Anthony Davis sidelined for the game against Houston.

"We can't build cohesion if we don't have our unit... We're very depleted on the injury side."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Davis was not part of the matchup following the hip spasms he suffered when the team played the Miami Heat. Backup center Jaxson Hayes is recovering from a sprained ankle. Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt have been out with injuries and the Lakers have been a depleted unit for almost three games now.

The Lakers' four-game road trip has been forgettable so far with three games not going their way. They end that away tour with a clash against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Lakers have Lebron James but need rest of the roster healthy to compete

It's early days in the 2023-24 NBA season, and the hurdles have hit the Los Angeles Lakers hard. LeBron James may be healthy, which fans might knock on wood about, but the rest of the unit has dealt with injuries. Davis, who has already cemented his case for Defensive Player of the Year this season, is now down with a hip issue that saw him as a late scrub against the Rockets.

With the Lakers big sitting on the bench, the team has no bodies on defense, and that has hampered the team on that end. Their offense is still heavily dependent on James and Davis. D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves have been pulling their weight, but it has not been sufficient to help the side close out games.

The Lakers focused on depth and versatility this summer during the offseason. Still, with injuries to their players, both factors have taken a hit, leaving the side struggling with a 3-5 record in a stacked Western Conference.

LA's best chance is to have their roster healthy. With Davis almost a certainty to play the next game, LeBron James and the side will look to finish their road trip with one win before they play a string of home games.