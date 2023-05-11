"We call that a Thibs special" - NBA fans hail Jalen Brunson as he plays the entire game and carries the Knicks to victory

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks secured a 112-103 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semi-finals series on Wednesday night. In doing so, the Knicks have forced a Game 6 back in Miami.

New York was able to avoid elimination on the back of Brunson. The star point guard finished with a game-high 38 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and four three-pointers on 54.5% shooting. Brunson did so while playing all 48 minutes in the game.

Knicks win. JALEN BRUNSON PLAYED ALL 48 MINS38 PTS9 REB7 ASTKnicks win. JALEN BRUNSON PLAYED ALL 48 MINS 😤38 PTS9 REB7 ASTKnicks win. https://t.co/25xrS2BPgL

Following Game 5, many Knicks fans showed their appreciation for Brunson playing the entire game. Meanwhile, others cracked jokes about Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotations:

“Carried our entire franchise on his back,” one fan said.

“We call that a Thibs special,” another said.

However, Heat fans pointed out that it took a superhuman effort from Brunson for the Knicks to scrape by Miami, despite playing at home:

“He better get used to playing every minute if they want to win the series. Thibs method might run Brunson to the ground like he’s done so many players before,” one fan said.

B.T @iconic_0ne @BleacherReport He better get use to playing every minute if they want to win the series. Thibs method might run Brunson to the ground like he’s done so many players before @BleacherReport He better get use to playing every minute if they want to win the series. Thibs method might run Brunson to the ground like he’s done so many players before

“Knicks need Brunson to play all 48, score 38, and the Heat shoot poorly to win by seven points. Heat will close it out at home,” another said.

🇨🇺Abraham305🇨🇺 @abe2187 @BleacherReport Knicks needs Brunson to play all 48, score 38, & the heat shoot poorly to win by 7pts. Heat will close it out at home. @BleacherReport Knicks needs Brunson to play all 48, score 38, & the heat shoot poorly to win by 7pts. Heat will close it out at home.

Here are a few more of the top fan reactions:

Demarius @15DeeBoy @BleacherReport Couldn’t catch a break.. Miami was on that ass !! Heat in 6 @BleacherReport Couldn’t catch a break.. Miami was on that ass !! Heat in 6

$lxm⭐️ @_JIMMYC00KS @BleacherReport Thibs gassing his stars is nothing new @BleacherReport Thibs gassing his stars is nothing new

Jalen Brunson, Knicks survive late run from Heat in Game 5

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson

Game 5 between the Knicks and Heat was a game of runs. Miami led by 10 points after the first quarter (24-14) before New York stormed back to take a 19-point lead in the third quarter.

The Heat then made a late run to cut the Knicks’ lead to two points with just under three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, New York was ultimately able to hold on to secure the victory.

Outside of Jalen Brunson’s 38-point performance, the Knicks were led by wing RJ Barrett, who finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three three-pointers on 47.1% shooting. Knicks star forward Julius Randle added 24 points, five rebounds, five assists and four three-pointers on 53.8% shooting.

As for the Heat, they were led by star forward Jimmy Butler. Butler finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, four steals and two blocks on 41.7% shooting. Heat's star big man Bam Adebayo added 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists on 63.6% shooting.

The Knicks will look to stay alive and force the series to go to seven games. Game 6 between the Knicks and Heat will take place on Friday in Miami.

