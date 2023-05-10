“I don’t like Reggie Miller to this day” – American actor Michael Rapaport shares heart-wrenching story as Knicks fan

The New York Knicks have a tortured fanbase. The team hasn't won an NBA championship since 1973. They have not reached the NBA Finals since 1999.

Actor Michael Rapaport is a part of that tortured fanbase. He recently made an appearance on FanDuel TV and relived some of his worst memories watching the team. The Knicks were competitive but never good enough to win a title in the 1990s. They often lost in the playoffs to Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls or Reggie Miller’s Indiana Pacers.

Rapaport was asked to recall some of his worst memories:

“The stress that Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller put me through (shakes head). There was a bunch of times,” said an exasperated Rapaport.

He said the pain went beyond being a sports fan.

“They took the wind out of me to be honest with you. Those years took a lot out of me. They were hard,” said Rapaport.

Rapaport said two particular players will forever be imprinted in his memory as a Knicks fan.

“Reggie (Miller) and Michael Jordan did a real shove job on me,” said Rapaport.

Even though it was decades ago, Rapaport has not forgiven Miller for his performances against the Knicks.

“I don’t like Reggie Miller to this day. I don’t like listening to him as a commentator. I respect his brilliance and legacy, but if I look at him too long, all I think about is him being there in those games,” remembered Rapaport.

Michael Jordan haunts Rapaport like a dead animal

Rapaport also described the nightmares Miller and Jordan caused him.

“They are etched in your brain. At the time, you didn’t Instagram or see it all over. It was like seeing a dead animal on the side of the road when you go out for a jog. You don’t forget it. That is what Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller represent to me. It is in my soul, it is deeply in my soul,” said Rapaport.

Watching the Knicks struggle in their second-round series against the Miami Heat has brought back some bad memories.

“It conjured up those feelings of disappointment, it takes the air out of you,” said Rapaport about the Knicks losing Game 1 of the Eastern conference semifinals this season against the Miami Heat.

The Knicks will have to pull off a miraculous comeback to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. They trail the Heat 3-1 in the series. If they lose another game, they will be eliminated from the playoffs. The Knicks haven't reached the Conference Finals since 2000.

