"We called Devin Booker, we wanted him in OKC" - Throwback to when Kevin Durant admitted to wanting Booker on his side in 2015 and what followed instead

When you look back at the history of the NBA, it's always fascinating to find out that the course of a player's career could have looked much different.

Heading into the 2015 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to go for the kill. They found themselves in a rare position, as the team was slotted to have the 14th overall selection in that year's NBA Draft. This was mainly due to the fact that the previous year, the team had dealt with a number of injuries to superstars Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

Heading into the NBA Draft, the Thunder found themselves in a position to potentially add a talented piece to the puzzle. It would provide them with the opportunity to give the likes of Durant and Westbrook more support, thus giving them a better chance at making a run towards a championship.

One of the most intriguing players in the draft that year was a young shooting guard from the University of Kentucky. His name? Devin Booker. It wasn't long until Booker's ability got the attention of Kevin Durant, who wanted the Thunder to take Booker with their selection. It's even rumored that the Thunder were preparing to take Booker with the 14th pick, giving them a potential "Big 3" of Westbrook, Booker, and Durant.

The problem was that the team picking ahead of the Thunder was also intrigued by the young, talented guard. That team was the Phoenix Suns. The Thunder were so serious about their pursuit of Booker that Durant even said they called the former to express their interest.

We called Devin Booker. We wanted him in OKC," Kevin Durant said.

The Phoenix Suns would go on to select Booker one pick before the Thunder, at 13th overall. In a responding move, the Thunder went a different direction as they selected Cameron Payne after Booker was off the board. Ironically enough, the two players are now teammates with the Phoenix Suns.

It's a sensational story that will continue to go down as one of the more intriguing developments that could have shifted the entire momentum of the NBA. There's a chance that Booker could have blossomed in Oklahoma City as well, forming a lethal scoring trio with Durant and Westbrook.

There's also a chance that Booker wouldn't have gotten the chance to quickly turn into one of the most dangerous offensive threats in the league. It will continue to be a question on the minds of basketball fans for the foreseeable future, but it's safe to say that Phoenix Suns fans are happy they got Booker right before OKC.

