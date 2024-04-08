“We came out on some BS” - Anthony Edwards doesn’t mince words amid Wolves near choke-job vs Lakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves, under the leadership of Anthony Edwards, eased off against the formidable LA Lakers on Sunday, allowing the home team to outscore them 28-23 in the third quarter. This allowed the Lakers and their crowd to get back into the game.

The Wolves shot 8-of-22 from the field, a subpar 36.4%, including 3-of-11 from beyond the arc at 27.3%, and committed four turnovers. Meanwhile, they allowed the Lakers to shoot effectively, going 10-of-21 from the field at 47.6%, and 3-of-11 from beyond the arc at 27.3%, with seven assists. The Wolves' defense did not carry the same momentum from their first-half performance.

Edwards was asked about their performance to which he candidly replied by saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean we came out on some BS in the third quarter, everybody saw it, defensive intensity was down, offensive pace was down."

He continued:

"I feel like Naz just kept us going, I mean throughout everything, so shoutout to him."

Expand Tweet

Reid capitalized on Davis' absence in the second quarter, igniting the Wolves with an impressive 18-point burst. His performance was stellar, shooting 12-for-16 overall and an impressive 6-for-8 from beyond the arc.

How Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards took over the game on the road vs LA Lakers

Anthony Edwards contributed 26 points for the Timberwolves, propelling them to a tie with Denver atop the Western Conference standings at 54-24. This victory marked their seventh win in nine games.

Minnesota seized the moment to secure a crucial win against the Lakers, who were without their two superstars for most of the night, ensuring they didn't squander the opportunity presented to them.

James remained sidelined due to flu-like symptoms, marking his 11th absence in his 21st NBA season. In the wake of his unexpected absence, Davis made his way to the locker room after encountering a facial injury during a collision with Kyle Anderson while executing a tip-in basket towards the end of the opening quarter.

Minnesota, led by Edwards, seized the opportunity to break open a closely contested game, unleashing a remarkable 46-point second quarter. Despite D'Angelo Russell and Jaxson Hayes narrowing the gap in the third quarter, Rudy Gobert's pivotal performance shone through, with the center scoring six of his 18 points in the decisive fourth quarter.

Gobert also showcased his prowess on the boards, securing 16 rebounds, as Minnesota comfortably maintained their lead until the final buzzer.