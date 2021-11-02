“We can hold each other accountable” - Carmelo Anthony talks about his fit with the LA Lakers and his revitalized career

Carmelo Anthony has rubbished talks about his fit in the LA Lakers team, saying that each player in the roster holds the other accountable.

Anthony put on a show in the Lakers' last game against the Houston Rockets, emphatically shutting down critics who questioned his fit with the team. About two years ago, many people thought Anthony's career was drawing to a close, as no team in the league was ready to give him a chance.

However, after a brief stint in Portland, Anthony has successfully revitalized his career with the Purple and Gold. Ron Gutterman of Lakers Nation reported on Carmelo Anthony's words about his new role and fit with the LA Lakers, saying:

"It was all about me being able to adapt. New environment, new situation, new players...What makes it easier for myself is that fact that I have the minds that I have on the team."

"The fact that we can be honest with one another. We can hold each other accountable; they can hold me accountable; I can hold them accountable."

The veteran leadership and maturity in the Lakers' roster is amply evident. They are unlikely to face the chemistry and ego issues young teams face. That's because everyone in the Lakers team knows their role and works towards achieving the ultimate goal - winning the championship.

Certainly, playing with the likes of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard and others has made it easier for Carmelo Anthony to adjust to his new team and system.

Anthony has played in several teams over the years, and has been in various situations in the league. He has been a superstar and a scoring champion to a backup player getting minimal minutes off the bench. As reported by ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Melo spoke about his mentality after the win against the Rockets, saying,

"I think people don't really understand me...I think there's a misconception out there about me and not being able to adapt to situations. But I'm easily adaptable, man, to any situation."

Although he comes off the bench, Carmelo Anthony has been one of the most valuable players for the LA Lakers. He led them to a win against Houston, dropping 23 points, three rebounds, four blocks and two steals in just 24 minutes. He did so on 8-14 (57%) shooting, including 5-8 (62%) from the three-point range.

Carmelo Anthony has been lights out for the LA Lakers this season

Carmelo Anthony with the LA Lakers against the Phoenix Suns

Carmelo Anthony has been nothing short of spectacular to begin the season. He is averaging 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game off the bench.

Anthony is averaging 50% shooting from the field, and a mind-boggling 52% from beyond the arc, on a career-high 6.6 attempts a game. He is fourth in the league in three-point makes, behind Stephen Curry, CJ McCollum and Buddy Hield.

Carmelo Anthony has accumulated 24 threes in his first seven games of the season, the most in LA Lakers' history.

We all know Melo can put the ball in the hoop, but one of the biggest takeaways from his game against the Rockets was his defensive plays.

Defense has never been his forte, but he is showing a willingness to do whatever it takes to contribute to a win. A tally of four blocks and two steals is certainly eye-popping on the box score. But even his timely close-outs and penchant to be in the right place at the right time have been as impactful.

As he is not the primary scorer anymore, there will be possessions where he has to run up and down the floor only to defend. Head coach Frank Vogel spoke about Anthony's impact at the other end of the floor after the Rockets game, saying:

"I didn’t expect him to have a defensive performance like he did tonight. He was great. Forget about the steals, blocks and strips; he’s always good with his hands. He’s in the right position."

Through seven games so far, Anthony has had four nights where he dropped at least 20 points. Now in his 19th year, he is showing that he can impact the defensive end of the floor as well.

Joey Ramirez @JoeyARamirez • NBA leader in catch-and-shoot 3s

• Third in bench scoring

• Fourth in total 3s

• Sixth in 3-point percentage

• 97th percentile on spot-up attempts



Carmelo Anthony is thriving in his role with the Lakers • NBA leader in catch-and-shoot 3s • Third in bench scoring• Fourth in total 3s• Sixth in 3-point percentage• 97th percentile on spot-up attempts Carmelo Anthony is thriving in his role with the Lakers

When Anthony signed with the LA Lakers in the offseason, many thought he was chasing rings and looking to ride off into the sunset and retire. However, it is now safe to say that he has a lot left in the tank.

