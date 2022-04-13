"We can press send on one PSA or one tweet or post... Hundreds of millions of people will see it" - Kevin Love on LeBron James supporting him when he came out with his mental health concerns

LeBron James has been one of the best players in the NBA over the past couple of decades. He has played alongside some of the best players in the league and is credited by many as an exceptional teammate. Kevin Love is one of James' good friends in the league. They won a championship together as part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and in the running formed a special bond of brotherhood.

Love spoke about his long battle with depression and anxiety in 2018. James extended support to his teammate and also appreciated the former Cavs forward's courage to speak publicly about depression. Speaking about LeBron James and the long-lasting impact he has had on players coming out and talking about such issues, Love said on 'The Ringer' podcast:

"I think it's allowed other players to step into that role and say, Hey, listen we we have the ability as a league and as this game in sport continues to grow and evolve. We can press send on one PSA or one tweet or post and 10s of millions, maybe hundreds of millions of people will see it and 10s of millions of kids next generation will see it."

"But I also do believe that responsibility, you know, one slip up, especially in today's world, we want to make it a big problem. We want to, you know, make it something that's going to continue with you know, storylines."

The Ringer @ringer



This is The faces of the modern NBA exist in an environment created over many generations. These current icons take on many shapes, sizes, and brands.This is #IconsClub with Jackie MacMullan: open.spotify.com/episode/5RFn2o… The faces of the modern NBA exist in an environment created over many generations. These current icons take on many shapes, sizes, and brands.This is #IconsClub with Jackie MacMullan: open.spotify.com/episode/5RFn2o…

Kevin Love was not the only player to come out and speak about his battle with depression. DeMar DeRozan and many other athletes also spoke about their battle with depression and some of the credit should go to the support LeBron James has extended towards such issues.

The 37-year-old is one of the most followed athletes in the world, with him talking about depression and being a help to co-athletes, millions would get inspired and terms like depression and anxiety would no longer be a stigma.

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ LeBron James and Kevin Love are reunited 🤝 LeBron James and Kevin Love are reunited 🤝 https://t.co/IE63unx8CU

LeBron James has been a stellar teammate throughout his career

LeBron James has won a championship in all three teams he has played for in his career. He is undoubtedly a skilled player and can single-handedly win games for the team. James is also a stellar teammate and makes sure that he helps the teammates around him get better.

First Take @FirstTake "He's just a good dude ... it's not really fake."



—Kyle Kuzma on LeBron as a teammate "He's just a good dude ... it's not really fake."—Kyle Kuzma on LeBron as a teammate https://t.co/bo4GYb9KP9

He has teamed up with some greats like Dwayne Wade, Kevin Love, Chris Bosh and Kyrie Irving. These are some of the best at their position, but no doubt any team LeBron James was a part of, he was considered to be the best player. However, he never let that come in the way of letting these players be themselves, which is why he has been successful in winning four NBA championships.

Will Manso @WillManso Nothing but class from UD hugging his good friend and former teammate, LeBron. Nothing but class from UD hugging his good friend and former teammate, LeBron. https://t.co/5WuBdfiwJP

The 'Kid from Akron' also does not shy away from taking a stand for his teammates, which is what helps his teammates trust him and this, in turn, creates a great atmosphere to play basketball. Year 19 was not a great success for LeBron James and many questions have been raised about his loyalty towards the LA Lakers teammates and front office staff. However, James is hopeful of turning this situation around and battling for a championship once again next season.

